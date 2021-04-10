EXCLUSIVE: Lots of people came back from overseas and blamed us – AR Rahman on Swades impact: Bollywood News





There are several films in Indian cinema that did not receive much love and appreciation when released, but over time they have proven their worth. One of these films is Ashutosh Gowarikers Swades starring Shah Rukh Khan released in 2004. The film tells the story of an Indian expatriate employed by NASA, who returns to the country to find his nanny, but ends up arguing for the reform of a village. The music for the film was performed by AR Rahman and all of the tracks from the film are still popular among the masses. However, Rahman recently revealed that the film did not receive the warmth and love it receives today when it is released. In an interview with Bollywood Hungama, speaking of Swades, Said AR Rahman, I thought it was the most underrated movie. When that happened, the people brought down Ashutosh (Gowariker) and all of us. But, you know, very rarely does a movie have an impact on life. Swades, the screenplay of Ashutosh and Shah Rukh playing the role more than Shah Rukh himself who was the genius. At the time, it felt like it was a disappointing movie. But the impact he created, the song Ye Jo Desh, whether in Hindi or Tamil. So that’s actually one of the highlights of our gig and not just because it’s a song, it’s very rare that a song and the essence of a movie go to the heart of the soul. And this is one of those movies. A lot of people came back and blamed us, because of you, I came back from the United States, come from Australia, Europe, India to make the Indian what it is.

Meanwhile, AR Rahman is anxiously awaiting the film's release. 99 songs for which he became a producer and writer for the first time. The film is set to hit theaters on April 16.

