Georgia unlikely to boycott over film tax credits

Amid the backlash from Georgia’s new voting law last week, New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy saw an opportunity: On April 1, he sent a letter to studio heads trying to woo production from Georgia to the Garden State. New Jersey has a better record on voting rights, he said, adding that both states offer a similar 30% tax credit and New Jersey offers a 40% credit on projects. construction of studios.

What Governor Murphy refused to address is that Georgia has an uncapped incentive package – and most importantly, massive production infrastructure built over two decades.

At this point, extracting Hollywood from Georgia is next to impossible: too much time has been invested and too much money is available. No other state presents a viable alternative, which may explain the studios’ still muted response to voting laws.

More than a decade after Georgia launched its production tax credit program, Marvel is shooting its movies and TV shows at all 18 Trilith Studios. In 2015, Tyler Perry converted the retired Atlanta military base at Fort McPherson into his 330-acre Tyler Perry Studios, the largest production studio in the United States.

According to a study carried out in 2018 by FilmLA, Georgia’s 2 million square feet of stages came second only to California, which has 5.2 million square feet. Space in Georgia has grown since then: today there are 1.8 million square feet of stages and 1.8 million warehouse space, according to a spokesperson for the Georgia Department of Economic Development , who said state officials expected an additional 1 million square feet to be built. in the next year.

In contrast, New Jersey has about 200,000 square feet of sound stages, according to data provided by the state Film and Television Commission. A spokesperson said development for additional studio space is underway.

In 2018, Georgia ranked third among theatrical feature film locations in the United States with 36 films, after California (62) and New York (57), according to FilmLA – a figure that does not include streaming movies, TV series or other entertainment.

Beyond infrastructure, the most appealing aspect of filming in Georgia is its uncapped 30% tax credit. Georgia distributes as many credits as there are qualifying productions, issuing $ 870 million in incentives in 2019. New Jersey caps credits at $ 100 million per year.

“There’s a lot of infrastructure and a lot of investment that has been put into a $ 10 billion a year market in Georgia for cinema,” said Zachary Tarica, CEO of Forest Road Company, a government finance company. entertainment that lends tax credits. “If all these jobs and all this money and everything leaving the state, it won’t help anybody. No one will win. “

Today, filming in Atlanta, Pittsburgh or Vancouver is commonplace; Two decades ago, Hollywood derisively called these shoots “dazzling productions”. After Canadian production subsidies began to squeeze producers out of Los Angeles and New York around 1998, other US states were inspired to find ways to capture some of those Hollywood production dollars for themselves. .

However, many states felt that the grants did not provide enough in return. Only 31 states have film tax incentive programs, up from 44 states less than a decade earlier. Among the states that have kept their programs, one 2018 Report of the National Conference of State Legislatures confirmed the trend towards tightening requirements and creating ceilings. Louisiana, the first state to create tax credits in 1992, introduced caps in 2015; it now stands at $ 150 million.

Atlanta attorney Wilbur Fitzgerald, who lobbied the Georgia legislature to implement incentives ahead of their passage in 2008, cited a black-and-white photo of Marlon Brando attending a civil rights protest in Mississippi. For him, the controversy over the right to vote is one more reason for celebrities to use their stature again to fight for civil rights.

“When you balance the infrastructure, the way the system has been operating successfully for a number of years, you weigh that against the possible outcomes or benefits of a boycott, it just doesn’t make sense. Said Fitzgerald, who also has a long list of acting credits for film and television productions based in Georgia and surrounding areas such as “Baby Driver,” “The Hunger Games: Catching Fire” and the upcoming ” Are You There, God? It’s me, Margaret. “What makes more sense is that the people who are here and those who come to Georgia to film – come help us solve the problem.”

While tax incentives have boosted infrastructure development in states outside New York and Los Angeles, Governor Murphy in his letter to the studios suggested that a move to New Jersey might offer something that Georgia does not. can’t offer: a local creative hub rather than a transplant.

“The talent pool in our tri-state region is so deep and the existence of industry in Georgia so artificial, we anticipate that New Jersey will soon become the main production epicenter on the East Coast,” he said. he writes.

