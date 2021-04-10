Bill Maher goes wild over 2021 Oscar nominees





To the Real time with Bill Maher the writers’ room was moonlit Gutfeld!? Because some of the one-liners in his New Rules rant of the 2021 Oscar nominees for Best Picture appear to have been pulled straight from the Fox News series. In the segment, Maher makes the not entirely fresh observation that the Oscars like to name depressing movies about very important topics, but he suggests that this is a new trend rather than decades old, and that it is the fault of social justice. Warriors, and things weren’t getting better in the good old days, when the movies were amusing and he loved them? You couldn’t have a worse time at the movies if there was an active shooter in the theater, Maher says, before stepping off the nominees list. The Oscars 2021, presented by razor blades, Kleenex and rope. Please welcome our host, the sad emoji. The most puzzling part of the spiel comes when Maher says: They knew how to make a movie that was about something. An adult movie that was also entertaining and not just depressing, and the stills it includes to illustrate this point are the famous depressing Schindler’s List and 12 years of slavery. Why do so many Liberals have the apparent desire to want to be sad? Maher suggests that the reason is the signaling of virtue. But complaining about the self-seriousness of the Oscars and suggesting that it is the fault of libs and current children these days and not the fault of Hollywood pomp as old as time certainly seems to be the virtue that signals it to us. .

