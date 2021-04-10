REEL TALK: “Thunder Force” a laugh from start to finish | Culture & Leisure

Netflix continues to roll out new movie content and Thunder Force, a bizarre superhero film written and directed by Ben Falcone, and starring his wife Melissa McCarthy, as well as Octavia Spencer and Jason Bateman, is a guilty pleasure that will make you laugh. indemnity.

We meet the two unlikely child superheroes, Lydia (Vivian Falcone) and Emily (Bria D. Singleton) in 1983, in Chicago. It is a dangerous city where the disbelievers, the wicked who, through radioactive poisoning and genetic predisposition to sociopathic tendencies, wreak havoc in the world.

Emilys’ parents, geneticists who try to give ordinary humans superhuman qualities to fight the disbelievers, are killed in a violent attack. A brilliant child, she vows to continue her parents’ research when she grows up and to put an end to the bad guys once and for all.

Decades pass, with the evils of the college, but the presence of disbelievers is reinforced. Chicago has become an even more dangerous place with Laser (Pom Klementieff) blasting the city streets and The Crab (Bateman) robbing stores on the south side without consequence.

It’s a lawless town, and Lydia (McCarthy) and Emily (Spencer), who split up in high school due to conflicting goals in life, meet again. After an accident at Emily’s state-of-the-art lab, the two women must bury the hatchet as they are now inextricably linked.

This lab accident changed Lydias’ DNA, initiating the process of a normal human becoming a superhuman. And once the process has started, there is no going back. The comedy starts now, as do Lydias’ daily treatments and training and I may never be able to cook chicken again.

Emily, not straying from the superhero transformation process, and Lydia are now ready to fight crime. Putting on their trendy superhero costumes, they sneak into a fast sports car to begin their adventures in bringing disbelievers to justice.

This dynamic duo find they have a lot to learn about fighting crime as their first attempt has some pitfalls. As they delve deeper and deeper into this dark underworld of death and destruction that has ravaged Windy City, Lydia and Emily begin to rekindle their friendship and appreciation for each other, no matter how different they are. .

Yes, it’s a story about female friendship that masquerades as a superhero romantic comedy movie.

Thunder Force never takes itself seriously because it makes fun of the genre and even themselves. And while McCarthy and Spencer are both a joy to see McCarthy relish her tough girl role while Spencer holds back as a nervous nerd, the star-studded cast of characters is even more delightful.

Bobby Cannavale is the King, the millionaire running for Mayor of Chicago who creates a caricature of a villain with no heart and no brain. He’s incredibly funny with his reactions and dialogue, especially when speaking to the very cognitively superior right-wing man The Crab.

Bateman, using his signature humor and delivery style, is the comedic glue of this film. And when you pair her character with McCarthys Lydia, you get a weirdly entertaining connection that makes you crave that interaction more and more. (I can also throw away my Old Bay seasoning, so I never cook with it again.)

Yes, Thunder Force is a silly movie providing pure escape, but there is an underlying message for the girls as well. Emily’s daughter Tracy (Taylor Mosby) demonstrates that girls can be smart without being nerds, as the movie recalls.

We also see that women can be strong physically and intellectually and that female friendships are unique. McCarthy and Spencer both took all the right notes to make us feel like they really are friends who have separated but still need each other.

Thunder Force is full of crazy antics, great yet quite surprising action scenes, and plenty of comedic situations thanks to the talents of McCarthy and Bateman. It’s a perfect movie for welcoming a few girlfriends, pouring a few cocktails and laughing as you take that familiar superhero concept and knock it down.

Reel Talk Rating: 3 stars