Morocco’s first Hollywood film faces withdrawal of production funding

Hicham Hajji, director of the first Moroccan film produced in Hollywood Redemption day, is waging a battle on two fronts, denouncing Algerian critics of the film and dealing with the failure by Moroccan film centers to respect its commitment to financing production.

Shortly after its trailer released in early December 2020, Redemption day had been criticized by Algerian audiences as a film funded primarily to stain Algeria’s image by showing its strong relationship with Russia. Algerian TV channel El Djazairia One reported the allegations and called the trailer propaganda media aimed at defaming Algeria’s reputation in the eyes of the international public.

Asked about the allegations, Hajji responded reassuringly: The film is politically correct and was in no way produced to attack Algeria or its people. The terrorists themselves are French of Arab origin and some in the film do not even speak Arabic, which is the case with several terrorist figures. Some Algerian characters are actually portrayed in a laudatory light as the young adult helping the protagonist, so really if they just paid close attention they would see that in fact it doesn’t stain their reputation at all.

Calling the review good publicity for the film, Hajji approved the performances with confidence, stressing that the focus should be on Moroccans’ strong investigative and interpersonal communication skills.

I think blockbuster movies are controversial more often than not and Redemption Day certainly sparked some debate, which caused Algerians to leave negative reviews on IMDB and send us disapproving messages that again promote l exhibition of films, he added.

Hajji shared with MWN that in fact his inspiration for the Hollywood film did not revolve around the current situation between Algeria and Morocco but rather a personal story of the death of his sister friend who was caught in the shootings. terrorist crusaders in Burkina Faso.

The plot of the story evolved from that incident to a bigger story that I really wanted to relate to my country, especially around the time they discovered the ancient fossils in Morocco.

Hajji then turned to the internal complications of cinema and explained to MWN in an exclusive interview that he had encountered difficulties with funding the production of the Moroccan Cinematographic Center and its director, Sarim El Hak Fassi-Fihri. .

After reducing the original amount set aside for production funding for Redemption Day, despite being titled the most successful Moroccan film in Hollywood, the Moroccan Cinematographic Center has failed to follow through on production funding of the film and this is more than disappointing for all Moroccans. filmmakers and myself included. I know at least 20 other Moroccan producers who are facing the same problem where we are trying to produce Moroccan films while facing obstacles from within, Hajji pointed out.

The Moroccan Cinematographic Center grants filmmakers around $ 400,000 for the production. The sum is divided into four separate transactions depending on the progress of the production of the films.

After receiving the first $ 100,000 that was used for preliminary production matters, we never received the rest but instead were asked to provide trivial information about our co-producers and investors. This is undoubtedly a major setback for Moroccan producers whose sole objective is to shoot films and develop the Moroccan film industry.

Frustrated, Hajii called on the Moroccan Minister of Culture and Youth to address the case, claiming that Moroccan cinematography chief Sarim El Hak Fassi-Fihri anchors the film industry and Moroccan filmmakers hampering potential success. Moroccan films all over the world. due to a lack of core funding.

On April 7, Hajji attended a meeting with Othman El Ferdaous, the Minister of Culture, Sports and Youth to discuss the issue.

Fortunately, the minister was quick to respond to my concerns and assured me that the issues will be investigated further. In essence, the filmmakers want nothing more than to produce films and present their take on the storylines, but when you have internal obstacles that prevent you from doing that, it’s very disappointing, Hajji added.

Nevertheless, Hicham Hajji continues to develop the Moroccan film industry through the production of films and advertisements within and beyond Moroccan borders. Currently, he is producing a film with references to feminism and the case of the 2019 murder of the two Scandinavian girls in Morocco.