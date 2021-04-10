Entertainment
Davina McCall pays tribute to former Big Brother contestant Nikki Grahame
Kent-based Davina McCall is one of the stars paying tribute to former Celebrity Big Brother contestant Nikki Grahame.
She was confirmed to have died yesterday at the age of 38 following a battle with an eating disorder.
Davina McCall, who hosted the reality show between 2000 and 2010, tweeted a heartbreaking tribute tonight.
She posted: “I’m so sad to hear about Nikki Graham x my thoughts are with her friends and family xx she really was the funniest, bubbly and sweetest girl x”
A statement from Nikki Grahame’s representative said: It was with immeasurable sadness that Nikki Grahame passed away in the early hours of Friday April 9.
Please respect the privacy of Nikkis friends and family during this tragic and difficult time.
Grahame, originally from Northwood in London, appeared on the reality show’s seventh series in 2006 and, despite finishing fifth, has become one of its most recognizable characters.
She then got her own show, Princess Nikki, won a National Television Award and published two books, the autobiographies Dying To Be Thin and Fragile.
Grahame had recently received treatment for an eating disorder at a specialty clinic following a fundraising campaign organized by friends and fans.
A statement on the Gofundme.com page read: It is with great sadness we have to let you know that our dear friend Nikki passed away in the wee hours of Friday April 9th.
It breaks our hearts to know that someone who is so precious was taken from us at such a young age. Nikki has not only touched the lives of millions of people, but also her friends and family who will be sorely missed.
We would like to ask for confidentiality at this difficult time, as Nikkis’ friends and family deal with the sad news.
“ It breaks our hearts to know that someone who is so precious was taken from us at such a young age … ”
Full details will be released as we become aware of them.
Before rising to fame on Big Brother, the then-aspiring actress Grahame appeared as an extra on the BBC soap opera EastEnders and played a footballer’s wife on Sky Ones Dream Team.
She also appeared as a contestant on the ITV dating show Blind Date and entered the Miss Hertfordshire pageant in 2004.
After entering Big Brother’s house disguised as a Playboy Bunny, Grahame became known for her temper tantrums and histrionics in Diary Room, including an infamous Who Is She? diatribe.
She struck up an unlikely relationship with the show’s eventual winner, Pete Bennett, but their romance ended a month after they left home.
Nikki was kicked out on day 58, but returned to the house after the remaining candidates chose her to return. She finally finished in fifth place.
After Big Brother, she bagged her own reality TV show, Princess Nikki, which saw her attempt to keep various jobs.
She has also appeared on Celebrity Scissorhands, 8 Out Of 10 Cats and The Weakest Link, and a Channel 4 poll named her the 12th most written about person of 2006 in the UK.
Grahame recounted his battle with anorexia in the book Dying To Be Thin.
Read more: All the latest news from Kent
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
picture credit
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]