Davina McCall pays tribute to former Big Brother contestant Nikki Grahame

Kent-based Davina McCall is one of the stars paying tribute to former Celebrity Big Brother contestant Nikki Grahame.

She was confirmed to have died yesterday at the age of 38 following a battle with an eating disorder.

Nikki Grahame with her Most Popular TV Nominee at the 2006 National Television Awards (Ian West / PA)

Davina McCall, who hosted the reality show between 2000 and 2010, tweeted a heartbreaking tribute tonight.

She posted: “I’m so sad to hear about Nikki Graham x my thoughts are with her friends and family xx she really was the funniest, bubbly and sweetest girl x”

A statement from Nikki Grahame’s representative said: It was with immeasurable sadness that Nikki Grahame passed away in the early hours of Friday April 9.

Please respect the privacy of Nikkis friends and family during this tragic and difficult time.

Grahame, originally from Northwood in London, appeared on the reality show’s seventh series in 2006 and, despite finishing fifth, has become one of its most recognizable characters.

She then got her own show, Princess Nikki, won a National Television Award and published two books, the autobiographies Dying To Be Thin and Fragile.

Grahame had recently received treatment for an eating disorder at a specialty clinic following a fundraising campaign organized by friends and fans.

A statement on the Gofundme.com page read: It is with great sadness we have to let you know that our dear friend Nikki passed away in the wee hours of Friday April 9th.

It breaks our hearts to know that someone who is so precious was taken from us at such a young age. Nikki has not only touched the lives of millions of people, but also her friends and family who will be sorely missed.

We would like to ask for confidentiality at this difficult time, as Nikkis’ friends and family deal with the sad news.

Full details will be released as we become aware of them.

Before rising to fame on Big Brother, the then-aspiring actress Grahame appeared as an extra on the BBC soap opera EastEnders and played a footballer’s wife on Sky Ones Dream Team.

She also appeared as a contestant on the ITV dating show Blind Date and entered the Miss Hertfordshire pageant in 2004.

After entering Big Brother’s house disguised as a Playboy Bunny, Grahame became known for her temper tantrums and histrionics in Diary Room, including an infamous Who Is She? diatribe.

She struck up an unlikely relationship with the show’s eventual winner, Pete Bennett, but their romance ended a month after they left home.

Nikki was kicked out on day 58, but returned to the house after the remaining candidates chose her to return. She finally finished in fifth place.

After Big Brother, she bagged her own reality TV show, Princess Nikki, which saw her attempt to keep various jobs.

She has also appeared on Celebrity Scissorhands, 8 Out Of 10 Cats and The Weakest Link, and a Channel 4 poll named her the 12th most written about person of 2006 in the UK.

Grahame recounted his battle with anorexia in the book Dying To Be Thin.

