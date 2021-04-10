10 actors who almost got cast on Seinfeld

Seinfeld is perhaps one of the most perfectly broadcast TV shows ever made. Each actor embodied their roles, creating something that was nothing magical. Quite simply, Jerry Seinfeld, Jason Alexander, Julia Louis-Dreyfus and Michael Richards captured lightning in a bottle.

RELATED: 10 Iconic Movie Roles That Almost Came Another Actor

However, when a TV show is in the casting phase, producers consider many actors, and it’s even hard to think of someone else playing the famous roles that actors the audience has grown to love. as good or as popular if any of the following ended up in the classic series instead.

ten Rosie O’Donnell

One actress considered for the role of Elaine was comedian Rosie O’Donnell. Inan interview with Howard Stern, Jerry Seinfeld says Rosie was very funny during her audition, but Julia Louis-Dreyfus ultimately won the iconic role.

O’Donnell herself spoke to Stern about auditioning for Elaine, but felt that Louis-Dreyfus was perfectly chosen and fell into the role of “the only woman in the series’ group of buddies.” Instead, O’Donnell starred in several films, including The Flintstonesand A league apart before hosting his own successful daytime talk show.

9 Patricia heaton

One actress who found success on another sitcom after losing the role of Elaine was Patricia Heaton. Heaton auditioned for the role but later admitted that while her first audition went well, she felt her big second audition with Jerry. “did not work.”

A few years later, she would have the opposite experience by auditioning with another actor, Ray Romano, for the show, Everyone loves Raymond. Romano immediately knew that Heaton was right about the role of his wife, Debra, and, although he didn’t land the Seinfeld gig, ended up on another longtime classic sitcom.

8 Megan Mullally

Apparently Julia Louis-Dreyfus almost lost the role of Elaine to comedic actress Megan Mullally. In an interview with Howard Stern,Seinfeld said“You know who was very close was Megan Mullally. We loved her very much. But then Julia came along.”

RELATED: The 10 Best Friends Of The 2000s Sitcoms

Although he didn’t get the role of Elaine, Mullally would appear in the episode “The Implant” as Betsy, George’s girlfriend who breaks up with him after being caught soaking a puce during her aunt’s funeral. Of course, Mullally would eventually end up on his own popular series, portraying Karen on Will and Grace.

7 David alan grier

Actor / comedian David Alan Grier was one of the many actors who auditioned for the role of George Costanza. In an interview with Howard Stern, Grier auditioned with Jerry but happily left the room thinking the show “would never go,” but after seeing it, when it aired, he wished he had been better at his hearing.

Casting Grier could have made the show more diverse, which was a common complaint among viewers who thought the show lacked black characters. However, if Grier had gotten the role he would never have been a part of In living color, a show in which he excelled and which propelled his career.

6 Larry miller

Larry Miller is an actor, a comedian, and he also happens to be Jerry Seinfeld’s best friend. Naturally, Jerry considered him to be George, so when Jason Alexander went to audition for the series he found out that Miller was up for the same role, so he felt because of Miller and Seinfeld’s friendship, he had no chance.

Alexander said he had a great time auditioning, but knew Miller would eventually get the part. However, soon after, he got a call saying he had won the role. In addition to appearing in many playingsmarmy movies, sleazeball-like characters as inThe hazelnut professorand 10 things I hate about you Miller would eventually appear in the Seinfeld The episode “The Doorman”, as titular doorman Jerry thinks, did it for him.

5 Chris rock

Another great friend of Jerry Seinfeld who missed out on the role of George Costanza was Chris Rock. Again, that would have added some diversity to the cast. However, Rock would only have been 24 at the time, younger than mid-30s Jerry Seinfeld, so the two characters’ long history together wouldn’t have made much sense.

If Chris Rock was cast onSeinfeld, he would never have been thrown on Saturday Night Live where he was a star and ultimately a superstar because of it. In an interview with Stephen Colbert, not only does Chris Rock say he missed Seinfeld but also claims to have been considered for Friends, as well as.

4 Danny DeVito

One big star who missed out on the role of George Costanza was Danny DeVito. The show offered the role to DeVito but he passed it on. DeVito was already part of a classic sitcom,Taxi, and by time Seinfeldcame, became a big movie star.

Most likely, DeVito thought the role would have been a withdrawal; having to play the sidekick of a mostly unknown and untested actor. Plus, DeVito was ten years older than Jerry, so the dynamics might not have been the same. Years later, DeVito would return to television, joining the cast of It’s always sunny in Philadelphia.

3 Paul schaffer

Paul Schaffer is an actor, but he is best known for being a composer and musical director. He was part of Saturday night live house band, then became the conductor and sidekick of Late Night with David Letterman after that,The Late Show with David Letterman.

Schaffer claims to have received a phone message from Jerry,offering him the role by George Costanza, without having to audition, but Schaffer thought “what kind of show could Jerry Seinfeld have?” so he never returned the call. However, Seinfeld disputes this, claiming it was “not true.”

2 Tony Shaloub

Perhaps the most difficult role to imagine is that of Kramer. Michael Richards brought the role to life in a unique, original way that is unlike any other. One actor considered for the iconic role was Tony Shaloub. He ended up not getting it and landed a role on the show Wings.

RELATED: 10 Post-Seinfeld Cast Member TV Projects, Ranked (According to IMDB)

However, years later, after Seinfeld completed, Michael Richards was offered the role of Detective Adrian Monk on the show Monkbut refused it. Instead, he created his own offbeat crime show, The Michael Richards Show, which was quickly canceled. Ironically, Tony Shaloub took on the role of Monk and the show became one of cable TV’s most popular comedies.

1 Larry Hankin

An actor who auditioned for, but didn’t receive, the role of Kramer ended up playing it in a meta way, years later. Actor Larry Hankin auditioned for the role and didn’t get it, but seasons later ended up playing the role of Tom Pepper, the actor who portrayed Kramer on the show in a show, “Jerry,” that George and Jerry create.

Hankin and Richards knew each otherthen Richards recommended him for the role. Based on his performance in the episode, it’s clear that Hankin could have played Kramer. However, his entire performance is based on what Michael Richards created, so who can tell if Hankin would have brought the same magic initially. Hankin had a long career and would go on to appear as Mr. Heckles on Friends and Old Joe on Breaking Bad.

NEXT: Breaking Bad: 8 Actors Who Appeared On Seinfeld



following

Sons of Anarchy: 10 storylines the show ditched







About the Author