MUSICALLY INCLINED: Locals share their love of guitars for International Guitar Month | Culture & Leisure

Musicians have been playing guitars for centuries, becoming one of the most played musical instruments over the years. Tahlequah is home to many musicians with the dexterity to strum a guitar, and at least one with the dedication to build them.

Scott Lawrence, of Westwood Artisan Furniture and Finishing, became interested in woodworking through his carpentry workshop in college and working with his grandfather during the summers. He learned to do things the old-fashioned way, using hand tools and other traditional ways of shaping wood.

“With building guitars, you use a lot of hand tools,” Lawrence said. “I know now that they have computer-aided guitar construction, but that just doesn’t interest me. Why should machines have all the fun?”

He first built two guitars from kits in the 1970s, and after realizing it would be a fun career after retirement, he started building stringed instruments while working as a physiotherapist. He started a business there in 2002. For him, it is both a hobby and a way to increase his income, and he has since built around 150 guitars.

“I’m not really good at sitting down and watching TV,” Lawrence said. “I’ve always loved doing things rather than watching someone else do them on TV.”

Some instruments don’t vary much in style or design. For example, most violins look exactly the same to the untrained eye. But guitars tend to differ in shape, size, color, and more. A person’s ax or acoustics can say a lot about the owner, so it doesn’t matter what they sound like, but even the prettiest guitars can sound awry, Lawrence said.

“You have to have a nice guitar for it to sell or for anyone to even want to play it,” he said. “Who wants to play an ugly guitar? But for me, the important thing is how they sound. It’s a musical instrument – not something to hang on the wall.”

A talented craftsman may be able to build a beautiful guitar, but to make sure it sounds great and is comfortable to play, being able to play a lick or two helps – which machines can not do.

“How else could you say that you built a really good guitar?” Lawrence asked. “And once you hear a really well-made guitar built by a luthier, you’ll never be satisfied with a factory guitar again.”

Whether it’s just for fun or for a living, the guitar can be a lifelong hobby and can be purchased at any age. Locals have likely seen local musician Joe Mack perform at venues across the region, and after more than 20 years of playing he continues to grow as a guitarist.

“I haven’t given up on the pursuit of improvement,” Mack said. “I’ve actually tried to stretch my limits a bit on what I’m capable of and what my abilities are with the instrument.”

Growing up in church, Mack learned more about how music arises from singing in the choir and playing the piano. When people around him noticed his interest in the guitar, some began to pull old instruments out of their closets and put them in his hands. Today he plays frequently in local bars and pubs. On Friday night he performed at the Cabin Boys Brewery in Tulsa.

He said the best part of the performance was to connect with the audience.

“There could be songs that have a little more political flair or humor,” he said. “If I’m playing on Valentine’s Day I’m going to push out a few more love and / or hate songs, just to play a bit in the moment. I think that’s what I really like the most. about that – having them being in touch with people and being able to make an impact on their day. Maybe I can open them up to a new idea, a new concept, or just make them laugh and forget everything that’s happening. passed earlier in the day which maybe wasn’t as pleasant. “

Some people remember their first bike, their baseball glove, or their very first. Tahlequah musician Nate Jones remembers his first guitar.

“In ninth grade, I bought a broken guitar from a friend of mine. We had to put a screw in the neck back to put it back together, but it gave me something to start with,” Jones said. “I really wanted to learn the song ‘Crash’ by Dave Matthews for a girl. So there were ulterior motives there.”

Before picking up a guitar, Jones first played the violin before moving on to percussion. Eventually he started to write his own songs, and now music has become a focal point of his life. He plays in the local band Flabbergaster; collaborates for performances with his friend and musician Justin Kelley; helps run a recording studio; and host an open-mic party at The Branch in downtown Tahlequah.

“I like being able to interact with a crowd,” Jones said. “You can feel when they hang on to every word you say, and that’s a rush for me. Every time you write a song, you want someone to hear it and feel what you feel. can see it in their eyes – the engagement – and that’s my favorite part. “

Whether it’s becoming a rock star or just getting together with friends to play a song, learning the guitar can have many mental health benefits.

Jones said it can be a liberation and develop a greater sense of personal accomplishment.

“If I get frustrated and have a bad day, it erases everything instantly,” he said. “You don’t think about the shitty day you had. It’s definitely an escape, and you can feel better about yourself too.”

Those interested in purchasing a custom guitar from Westwood Artisan Furniture and Finishing can contact Scott Lawrence at 918-718-0941.