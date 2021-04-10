TCC’s ‘I Love You’ Makes Perfect Musical Theater Debut For Actor Gerald Davis

At Tallahassee Community Colleges, the upcoming production of the musical I Love You, Youre Perfect, Now Change, actor Gerald Davis goes through an entire relationship in eight minutes or less.

Davis walks in and out of different characters in the six-person production just as quickly. It’s part of the charm of the Tony Award-winning musical, which rides the roller coaster of first loves, first dates, weddings, babies, in-laws, and growing old together.

I’m in 11 scenes and in every scene every character is different, Davis says. Our director [M. Derek Nieves] tells us to use our time behind the scenes to click on our next character. You have to stay present in your current character, and then as you change start to think about what your next character will be.

Davis plays all sides of the dating spectrum, from a young man nervous about inviting a girl to someone who breaks up with his girlfriend because he’s scared of adulthood. Jekyll-Hyde type transitions are just one of the challenges of the series. For Davis, this musical will be his debut in the musical theater genre.

The child of a self-proclaimed group throughout middle and high school, Davis played the trumpet for eight years. He never forgot his first performance playing Kool & The Gangs Party, the hit Celebration, and how comfortable the instrument was in his hands.

He has always been a member of his church choir and began singing in the men’s choir before graduating from high school.

Being behind the scenes at TCC was a whole new experience.

One evening, the manager said he was in places at 7:30 am and everyone said Thank you, 7:30 am, all in perfect unison, Davis recalls. I was like, what is it? Im trying to follow the lingo.

Davis says Professor Eva Nielson gave him invaluable advice and guidance when it comes to being a thespian. In chorus and orchestra, he was used to striving for uniformity in a group. Now he says he’s learned to choose his own path in a performance by incorporating his background and history into his art.

I love to bring the African American queer male experience, Davis says. I want to show others that they can do it too.

Davis’ journey in the arts has not always been smooth. He was halfway through his freshman year at Hillsborough Community College in Tampa when the COVID-19 pandemic struck. At that point, Davis decided he wanted to audition for the major in vocal performance at Florida State University. He and a group of friends made the pilgrimage to Tallahassee, brimming with excitement and nervousness.

Although Davis was not accepted into the program, it reinforced her resolve to continue pushing herself as a performer. He spent the time in lockdown mesmerized by live Broadway broadcasts and immersed himself in plays and dramas like Lynn Nottage’s Sweat and Alice Walker’s The Color Purple. He is drawn to raw, real stories that examine strength in the face of adversity.

I’ve realized that in this industry you’re going to hear a lot of no’s, and that’s not going to be your raison d’être, Davis says. It’s just another experience behind your back, so when it happens again you can learn from it.

Davis decided to switch to TCC and make the leap into musical theater. He felt comfortable in the world of auditions for choirs, which focuses on the ability of singers to read music on sight and perform a prepared piece. Her audition for the upcoming musical took a peek in her own way with the added requirement of reciting a monologue.

The director asked him to project himself on the last seat of the auditorium. Davis, who has a naturally bubbling voice, had never been asked to speak louder before and was thrilled to take on the challenge. When it comes to using these skills in his performance, Davis says he relies on his musical knowledge to improve a character.

In a scene where he’s impatiently waiting in a mall, he adds a growl to his singing voice to represent anger or a sigh of frustration. He says these embellishments can help bring each character to life.

I want to take people out of their normal reality and put them in a world where they don’t have to think about anything, Davis says.

Although he is green for the theater, Davis has no jitters. TCC’s production will both offer an on-demand option for those unable to tune into the live broadcasts, but the cast were also allowed to invite two guests to sit in the audience during filming. While Davis is delighted to see his parents sitting among the masked faces, he is also looking forward to performing for strangers again.

I like to play in the unknown and not let people already expect them to know about me, Davis says. In quarantine last year, I noticed how much I missed and loved being on stage. I could do anything. I could juggle, talk, play an instrument, sing. I just wanna be on stage and put on a show for people.

Amanda Sieradzki is the editor-in-chief of the Council on Culture & Arts. COCA is the capital’s umbrella agency for arts and culture (www.tallahasseearts.org).

If you are going to

What: I love you, you are perfect, now change a musical

When: Performances broadcast live at 8 p.m. on April 9, 10, 16 and 17, video on demand from April 11 to 18

Cost: $ 10

Contact: For more information call 850-201-9882 or visit broadwayondemand.com