There is nothing new under the Hollywood sun, as evidenced by the release of 40 video game-based feature films since “Super Mario Bros.” started the tendency to avoid risks in 1993.
At least two “Super Mario Bros.” remakes have been shot from the non-original original, and “Mortal Kombat 3” is due out later this month.
On a related note, over 30 films have been produced based on characters from DC Comics, which, no coincidence, is now a subsidiary of Warner Bros. Pictures.
Popular toys have also been the muse of film producers, who have brought at least two dozen old birthday gifts, ranging from American Girl dolls to Garbage Pail Kids, to life on movie screens nationwide. So far, five films have been made on the Transformers alone, and a fourth film inspired by GI Joe’s “action figure” (aka: doll for boys) is slated for July.
Meanwhile, a fifth film in the Indiana Jones series has been given the green light, and “Mission Impossible 7” is on track for release next year.
Last week, it emerged that the film rights to the popular marshmallow confection Peeps had been purchased, and a movie based on the ubiquitous Easter basket was due to go into production next year.
It could be the first movie based on a real candy found in stores around the world, unlike 1971’s “Willy Wonka & the Chocolate Factory”, or 1977’s “Looking for Mr. Goodbar”, which despite its name doesn’t. wasn’t talking about candy.
Jimmy Kimmel spoke about the movie Peeps during a monologue on Wednesday, at the end of which he speculated on possible fallout if the series turned out to be a success, including “Peeping With the Enemy”, “Peeping Beauty”, “Peep Throat” and “Peep-less in Seattle”.
To Kimmel’s list, I would add “The Peeps vs Larry Flynt”, “Ordinary Peeps” and “The Big Peep”.
The story of the film involves a group of Peeps characters who set off on a trip to Peepfest, a festival celebrating tailoring that takes place annually in Pennsylvania, the state where 2 billion Peeps are made each year.
I hope the tendency to base movies on pillars of popular culture is fading faster than Peeps. I cringe at the idea of film scripts involving, for example, advertising mascots like the Aflac duck, the Energizer bunny or Charmin’s “Enjoy the Go” bears.
Meanwhile, I hope the marshmallow baby chickens inspire a sweet movie, but I have my doubts.
It would be a shame if it was a turkey.
