Australian portrait photographer June Newton dies at 97

BERLIN Australian photographer and actress June Newton also known by her pseudonym Alice Springs has died at age 97, the Helmut Newton Foundation in Berlin announced on Saturday.
Ms Newton, who was also the wife of the late photographer Helmut Newton, died Friday at her home in Monte Carlo. The cause of death was not given.
We mourn the loss of an exceptional person and an internationally renowned photographer, the foundation wrote on its website.
Ms Newton, born as June Browne in Melbourne, Australia in 1923, trained as an actor and performed often under her stage name June Brunell, the foundation said.
In 1947, she met Helmut Newton, a German-Jewish photographer who had fled the Nazis and who had just set up a photo studio in Melbourne. They married a year later and were together until Helmut Newton, 83, died in a car crash in Los Angeles in 2004.
In 1970, after moving to Paris with her husband, Ms. Newton began her own career as a photographer under the pseudonym Alice Springs and quickly became a recognized artist herself focusing on portraits.
Alice Springs does more than document the appearance of celebrities and anonymous contemporaries; it captures their charisma, their aura, said the foundation, describing its work. His eye for people is mainly focused on people’s faces.
The couple have had several shows around the world. In 1978 she had her first solo portrait exhibition in Amsterdam, followed by other international exhibitions.
The list of artists, actors and musicians represented by Alice Springs over the past 40 years reads like a who’s who of the international cultural scene on both sides of the Atlantic, the foundation said. Many of the portraits were magazine assignments from Paris to Los Angeles; others were the result of private initiative.
In 1981, the couple moved to Monte Carlo. After her husband’s death, Mrs Newton opened the Helmut Newton Foundation in Berlin, which her husband had established a few months before his death. Until her death, she was president of the museum, which has become an important venue for contemporary photography exhibitions.