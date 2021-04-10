By day – The pandemic’s toll on restaurants and entertainment venues is difficult to pin down

It was inevitable that the state government’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic would wreak havoc on the entertainment and hospitality industry, a “super-sector” of the Connecticut economy.

Hundreds of restaurants have closed, some for good, due to capacity restrictions, while theaters and other entertainment venues have remained dark.

Just how much?

“How many restaurants failed during the pandemic?” asked a reader who responded to today’s CuriousCT feature. “What other entertainment venues will not be open when licensed?”

The precise answers proved elusive.

In November, about eight months after the start of the pandemic, the Connecticut Restaurant Association estimated that more than 600 restaurants in the state had closed, either for an extended period or permanently, and that many more likely to experience a similar fate. The number has been discussed since, but has never been officially updated. No organization, including the Connecticut Restaurant Association, the National Restaurant Association, the State Department of Economic and Community Development, and local chambers of commerce, has kept a complete list of restaurant closings.

“That’s a hard number to hit,” said Mystic restaurateur Dan Meiser, who chairs the Connecticut Restaurant Association board of directors.

He said the association based the number 600 on conversations with the world’s leading food distributors – Syscos and US Foods – who know which of their customers have stopped needing supplies.

“By the fall, the number climbed to 800, and as we got closer to the holidays and restaurant patios went out and the PPP (Paycheck Protection Program) money ran out, there was had more closures, ”Meiser said. “It wouldn’t surprise me if it was over 1000.”

“And that doesn’t include the smaller places for mom and dad that don’t depend on big box distributors,” he added.

Anecdotal stories and reports in The Day and other media shed light on the situation in Southeast Connecticut.

“We don’t have an official list of closures, but we can tell you that the following restaurants closed after the start of the pandemic: MBar, Green Marble and Bartleby’s Café,” wrote Bruce Flax, executive director of Greater Mystic. Chamber of Commerce, in an email.

The Day reported on the closures of Avanti’s of Mystic Pizza Restaurant; Café Otis in Norwich; Zack’s Bar and Grille in Stonington; and NoRA Cupcake Co., O’Neill’s Brass Rail and 1784, all in New London.

Flax also provided a list of newly opened restaurants which included Young Buns Donuts, Nana’s Bakery, Noble Smokehouse, The Shipwright’s Daughter, and Via Emilia.

Dozens of Connecticut’s hardest-hit restaurants have been left off the permanently closed list thanks to aid such as grants from the Connecticut Restaurant Relief Fund. Recipients in the region included the Fisherman Restaurant at Long Point in Groton; Rise and Steak Loft, both at Mystic; RD86 and The Yolk Café, both in New London; Namoo in Norwich; Increase nutrition at Pawcatuck; and Subway in Waterford.

“There are definitely new ones,” said Meiser, who, along with James Wayman, added Nana’s to Meiser’s range of restaurants at the end of October.

“We would never have opened Nana in a pandemic, except for the simple fact that we had signed an agreement two months before the start of the pandemic,” Meiser said. “Is it an exciting climate in which to open a restaurant? The answer is a tough ‘no’. “

Restaurants in Southeast Connecticut fared better than those in urban areas of the state, he said.

“In Mystic, we could expand our parking lots, have patios and decks, stretch out on sidewalks, and there’s the tourist component,” Meiser said. “In the past few weeks since the governor lifted capacity restrictions (on indoor dining), business has grown.”

Meiser believes that restaurants that have survived so far have a good chance of being successful – at least during the summer. But for the many restaurants burdened with “extraordinary” debt, fall and winter will present more challenges, he said.

Meiser and others in Connecticut and elsewhere fear that mom-and-pop operators will be increasingly replaced by national chain brands whose business owners have big pockets.

“They see a huge opportunity – and less competition,” he said.

On the edge, theaters in search of help

The ultimate fate of Southeast Connecticut’s entertainment venues may be more difficult to gauge than that of its restaurants.

As of March 19, state-imposed rules still limit cinemas, including cinemas, to 50 percent of their capacity. They have to close at 11 p.m. and keep people 6 feet away from each other. Only time will tell if they survive.

At this point, no venue has closed for good, according to Wendy Bury, executive director of the Southeastern Connecticut Cultural Coalition.

“I’m knocking on the woods as I write this,” Bury said in a recent email, “but we haven’t seen any entertainment venues close. permanently Still, bearing in mind that some hold for the Shuttered Venues operating grant … If they don’t get that grant, the reopening and clawback will be insurmountable for some. But overall, we’re keeping our fingers crossed knowing that it may be too early to see any permanent closures, as summer and fall will or will break it.

Leaders of arts organizations gathered outside the Goodspeed Opera House in East Haddam on Wednesday to urge their peers to continue the $ 16.2 billion in humanitarian aid against the coronavirus made available to venue operators, arts organizations entertainment, cinemas and talent representatives.

Successful applicants can receive up to 45% of annual income lost due to the pandemic.

Among those likely to apply, there is the Goodspeed; the Katharine Hepburn Cultural Arts Center in Old Saybrook; the Garde Arts Center in New London; and the Strange Brew Pub, the Chestnut Street Playhouse and the Norwich Arts Center, all in Norwich.

Even at reduced capacity, Mystic Luxury Cinemas at Olde Mistick Village has been operating daily since August 22, according to owner Bill Dougherty, who said his audience size is steadily growing.

It has rolled out new heated and electric recliners and a new sound system and can take advantage of other cinemas in the area remaining closed.

“We’re getting our regulars back and we’ve seen a lot of new customers,” said Dougherty. “We just had a great week with ‘Godzilla vs Kong’. … Our biggest problem has been the distribution of films.

Niantic Theaters reopened on June 19 and closed again on July 30 due to a lack of films available to show.

“The movie companies weren’t publishing anything,” said George Mitchell, the theater’s owner. “We were showing old movies like ‘Jaws’ and ‘Jurassic Park’ and had eight people on a Saturday.”

He said he planned to open again in May.

Arnold Gorlick, who owns Madison Art Cinemas in Madison, a destination for many moviegoers in Southeast Connecticut, said his intention to reopen was dependent on securing a closed-theatrical grant.

“The building has not been used since March 15 last year and I still have things to do before I reopen,” he said. “I can see it happening in June or July, if I can get a grant.”

He noted that some movie theaters have recently enjoyed substantial audiences on weekends, indicating that people are eager to see movies.

Regal Cinemas has announced plans to reopen its multi-screen cinemas in Waterford and Pawcatuck on May 14 and 21, respectively.

