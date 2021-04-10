The nominees panel – Deadline





Anyone getting ready to work with David Fincher knows the legendary fastidious director doesn’t half-do anything, and those who signed up for his 10-time Oscar-nominated Hollywood tribute. Mank were not disappointed with its attention to detail. Shot in bright black and white and starring Gary Oldman, the film traces the genesis of the 1941 classic Citizen Kane from the perspective of its screenwriter, Herman J Mankiewicz. Speaking on the Netflix panel at the Deadline’s Contenders Film: The Nominees virtual event, cinematographer Eric Messerschmidt said he was “delighted” to be able to participate in what he called “the work of a life”. He explained that the line between style and pastiche appeared very early on in the process: “We talked a lot about how to respect the films of the past and bring audiences into this world without drawing too much attention to. the way the movie looks. It was a balance between trying to be stylistic and having a little bit of balance. [between] flair and realism. We looked at a lot of movie photos, we watched a lot of period movies, and we tried to pick out the things that we liked and that inspired us. Related story Film Contenders: The Nominees – Watch the livestream For decorator Donald Graham Burt, working in monochrome, although delicate at first, quickly became second nature. “We did a lot of testing cameras on stage with different tones and different colors, etc.,” he recalls. “I think the watershed moment was when David asked us to document samples, or any tray dressing, or any accessories, on the black filter on our iPhones, and that kind of normalized everything for us. We wanted everything to look very real, so that the talent didn’t go into a set and have to play a scene against something that was painted pink, green, or purple or whatever, just because he was beautifully photographed. Sound designer Ren Klyce has perhaps the toughest job of all. “It was very important to Fincher that the sound felt like it was captured using the equipment and technology of the day,” he said. “And that was interesting for us, because he didn’t want the movie to sound bad, he wanted it to sound authentic. You know, when Orson Welles was doing Citizen Kane, he wasn’t thinking, “Oh, let’s make that sound dull and cracking” – his team of directors were trying to create the best soundtrack possible, using the technology they had at the time. And that’s what David wanted to have with the soundtrack. So that was a tricky tightrope, because we wanted to do the best job possible, but to make it look like we were using material from the past. For Oscar-nominated co-star Amanda Seyfried, who plays actress Marion Davies, the resulting experience was magical. “It was amazing,” he said, “because these days we don’t really have those big budgets to get to capture that authenticity. I’ve never been as transported to anywhere in my life as an actor as I was on these sets. Check back later for the panel video.







