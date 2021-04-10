Prince Philip’s death commemorated by gunfire across UKExBulletin

toggle legend Chris Jackson / Getty Images Chris Jackson / Getty Images

Coordinated shots rang out simultaneously across the UK on Saturday to honor the late Prince Philip, The Duke of Edinburgh and consort of Queen Elizabeth II. He died on Friday at the age of 99. A small funeral is scheduled for April 17 at Windsor Castle.

Prince Charles, Prince of Wales and the eldest son of Queen Elizabeth II, said his father dedicated his life to the Queen, her family, the country and the Commonwealth.

“He was a much loved and appreciated figure, and apart from anything else I can imagine that he would be so deeply touched by the number of other people here and elsewhere in the world and of the Commonwealth who I think too , share our loss and our grief, “he said.” My dear daddy was a very special person who I think would have been most amazed by the reaction and the touching things that were said about him and this point of view. Sight, we, my family, are deeply grateful for all of this. It will support us in this particular loss and in this particularly sad time. “

As of noon local time (7 a.m. ET), members of the Royal Artillery fired one round per minute, totaling 41 rounds. The ceremonies took place in London, Edinburgh, Cardiff and Belfast as well as on several Royal Navy warships and in the British overseas territory of Gibraltar.

Philip has been married to Queen Elizabeth II for over 73 years. He holds the longest term as royal husband in the history of the British monarchy.

“The armed forces are extremely proud of their close relationship with Prince Philip,” Britain’s Defense Ministry said in a statement after the gunfire began. The late prince had served as an officer in the Royal Navy and held several military titles within the British armed forces.

Gun salutes are a tradition in the UK dating back at least three centuries to commemorate national events. Greetings were delivered following the deaths of former Prime Minister Winston Churchill and Queen Victoria. In 2017, 41 shots were also fired to celebrate Queen Elizabeth reaching 65 as Queen.

Two cannon shots took place in London on Saturday. Notably, at the Royal Navy base, Woolwich Barracks, the King’s Troop Royal Horse Artillery fired from the same guns used in gun salutes to honor the marriage of Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip in 1947 as well as the Queen’s coronation in 1953.

toggle legend Alastair Grant / Getty Images Alastair Grant / Getty Images

The Honorable Artillery Company also performed a cannon salute from the Tower of London as crowds watched from Tower Bridge

Earlier on Saturday morning, representatives of the Calvary of the House stood in front of Windsor Castle, where Philip died, and was silent for two minutes.

Due to lingering public health concerns over the coronavirus, the British public have been urged to avoid assembling in large groups to honor Philip.

“Meanwhile, the Royal Family are asking members of the public to consider donating to charity instead of leaving floral tributes in memory of the Duke of Edinburgh,” the Royal Family said in a press release Friday. There is also an online condolence book the public can sign.

That said, a line of people hoping to leave flowers formed opposite Buckingham Palace. Crowds also gather outside Windsor Castle.

The funeral is scheduled for April 17 at St George’s Chapel in Windsor Castle and will allow a maximum of 30 attendees, multiple news outlets report. Philip will rest at Windsor Castle instead of lying in the state, a choice he made before his death.