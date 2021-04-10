Public carrying bouquet pays homage to Philip, ignoring COVID warning | Life and entertainment

LONDON (AP) UK authorities have pleaded with people to stay away from royal palaces as they mourn the death of Prince Philip in this time of COVID-19, but they keep coming. Not just to honor her, but to support Queen Elizabeth II, who lost her husband for 73 years.

The mix included children, the elderly, Sikhs and the children of African immigrants. A sample of British society and admirers from abroad descended on Buckingham Palace and Windsor Castle on Saturday. They put bouquets at the doors, offered prayers or simply paused for a moment of reflection remembering a man who devoted much of his life to public service.

Mourners spoke about Philips’ work with some 780 charities and organizations, especially its Duke of Edinburgh Award, which aims to build confidence and resilience in young people. But they also recalled his role as consummate royal husband, supporting the Queen on thousands of public engagements and state visits.

We have had a very difficult year at all and there are people coming together in a very special time, ” said Carolina Przeniewska, from Poland, who came to Buckingham Place with her 5-year-old daughter, Grace. . So I wanted her to see it and I wanted to pay tribute to her.

At Buckingham Palace, the residence of the queens of London, well-wishers braved a cold, gray day to line up and make their way past the black iron gates, where tourists normally wait to witness the changing of the guard . People were allowed to approach the gates one by one to pay their respects as police attempted to control crowds amid Britain’s coronavirus restrictions.

The crowd was smaller at Windsor Castle, west of the capital, where a constant stream of mourners quietly approached the gates to leave bright spring bouquets on a strip of lawn.

People want to show their respect to both Philip and the Queen, who turns 95 this month and turns 70 on the throne next year, said Nick Bullen, co-founder and editor of True. Royalty TV.

If the Queen wasn’t loved enough already, it’ll just take her to another level now, Bullen said. It is a woman who will bury her husband and who, a few days later, will celebrate his birthday and begin his platinum jubilee year. So I think people will rally around the Queen as much as they do against the Duke of Edinburgh.

Philip, the son of a Greek prince, and the future queen first met as a teenager. They married in 1947 when she was 21 and he was a 26-year-old naval officer.

Elizabeth became queen when her father died in 1952. At her coronation, Philip vowed to be his lifelong and limb wife liege and settled into a life of support for the monarch.

Philip retired from public life in 2017. At the time, he had self-employed over 22,000 public engagements, delivered 5,496 speeches and made 637 solo trips abroad, in addition to countless other appearances on the side of the queens.

He was a hero to me because he was the man I could look up to, Nurtr Omar, a 20-year-old born in Somalia and now living in Britain, said outside Buckingham Palace. He showed me what I can achieve with my life whether you are royal or not. You have to work hard to achieve what you want.

Floral tributes rose throughout the day, even after the royals on Friday asked people not to visit royal residences to pay their respects due to public health concerns. Instead of flowers, the family asked people to consider donating to charity.

But for Windsor resident Billy Dohil, the day was all about history. He took his children to the castle so that they could be a part of it.

As you grow up, remember this well, said Dohil, 39. Well, remember the royal family and (she) will be a part of their lives. So we wanted to come here to pay tribute. My five-year-old son wanted to bring flowers and put them down himself.

