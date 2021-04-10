Three hits left him struggling to speak, but veteran actor Rawiri Paratene is determined to take the stage one last time. The Whale Rider star tells Chris Schulz why.

Fresh black paint is splashed on the walls. The floors of the hall were laid last night and the stage between tomorrow.

The seats are stacked in neat rows at the rear, waiting to be installed.

Soon this cavernous new venue in West Auckland will buzz with hundreds of people as Te Pou’s all-new Tokomanawa Theater opens in style.

Today the hall only has four people rehearsing for the opening night of the theater and they go.

John Gibson, musical director and composer of the theater, leads a young group through catchy and catchy songs old and new.

Chris McKeen / stuff Rawiri Paratene, the humble New Zealand stage and film veteran, is an image of concentration during rehearsals.

Music echoes on empty walls, slams doors and spills around the quaint Corban Estate Arts Center.

Sitting on a nearby chair is the star of the show.

Rawiri Paratene, the humble veteran of New Zealand stage and cinema, is an image of concentration.

His knee bounces to the beat of the music as he screams at the top of his lungs.

At the end of each song, a big smile spreads across her face. He is happy.

I’m feeling pretty good right now, he would say later. I am happy.

Paratene has a good reason to smile, because he almost didn’t make it here.

In 2018, the actor suffered the first of three strokes each with the potential to end his life.

I’m really lucky to be alive, he said. I could have died, easily.

These strokes left Paratene with aphasia, a common stroke-related condition that delays the neural pathways between the brain and speech.

Paratene’s gift of the smudge, something her school teachers told her about, was gone.

Chris McKeen / stuff The Paratenes show, the Peter Paka Paratene mash-up genre, will be different every night.

For 50 years, Paratene has used this gift to her advantage.

Playing, he said, is the only thing I have done; it’s the only thing I can do.

Accommodation Play at school star in iconic and award-winning Kiwi films like Whale Rider, Footrot Flats: The Dog’s Tale and the Once were warriors after, What happens to the broken heart?, he’s added depth, heart, and mana to every role he’s appeared in.

Paratene has given so much to television, film, music and theater. No one would blame him for quietly exiting the stage on the left and withdrawing.

But three shots are not enough to hold the 67-year-old back.

He’s determined to return to the stage one last time to say goodbye to the crowds that have supported him over the years.

In this place where Paratene rehearses with the small group, he will only perform on stage for seven nights.

His show, the mash-up genre Peter Paka Paratene, will open the new Te Pou theater, a metaphorical passage of the torch to a new generation of artists.

Different each evening, the performance will include music, poetry, spoken word and questions from the audience in homage to his long and illustrious career.

Despite her struggle with words, Paratene refuses to let aphasia stop her from giving back to the community that has given her so much.

Ask him about his illness and he will tell you that other stroke victims have suffered much worse injuries than him.

My mom always said, “You are a lucky boy.”

Yes, he admits. I am. I have always been lucky.

Provided David Paratene (Koro) and Keisha Castle-Hughes (Pai) in Whale Rider.

When the first blow hit him, Paratene was fully engaged in her magic carpet career.

He had flown to Perth to attend rehearsals Aladdin, the big budget musical based on the Disney movie.

Paratene was chosen as The Sultan and was relaxing in his hotel room the day before rehearsals began.

This is when the stroke happened.

Paratene didn’t understand what was happening to him, so he lay down. As he had done so many times before, he showed up for rehearsals on time the next day. He scrambled his words and looked drunk. It became clear that something was seriously wrong.

The manager knew it right away, says Paratene. They know.

In the months that followed, he suffered two more strokes. They left him barely able to speak and deal with constant fatigue.

The road to recovering his speech has been long and difficult.

Unable to carry on a conversation, he began by playing out the words he was trying to say, pretending to kick a ball when he meant football.

As his speech slowly returned, he wandered around his house in St Heliers, naming things as he went: chair, table, light.

Peter Meecham / stuff Paratene and her daughter Marama Davidson, co-leader of the Green Party.

His daughter, Green Party co-leader Marama Davidson, recently said: He communicates differently now … It has been a journey for our whnau to see him work so hard to be able to speak again.

One day while recovering, Paratene showed up at Te Pou’s office in West Auckland and announced that he wanted to return to the stage.

He wanted to play one last time, a reboot of a career best-of that initially received rave reviews in 2017.

At first, Tainui Tukiwaho, who directs Paratene’s last appearance on stage, couldn’t believe his ears. He is impressed by his bravery.

To not be able to verbalize at all … to be confident enough to stand up in front of everyone like a different man … that’s a really brave call, Tukiwaho said.

But the show is more than a farewell. Tukiwaho believes Paratene ends her career by setting an example for the younger generations.

It’s really beautiful modeling … of how to sit in a space like rangatira. It is a really clear path.

Everyone is worried about how these latest shows are going to play out. No one wants to admit that this is the end.

Music director Gibson, who will be on stage at every performance, first met Paratene in 1981 while working at a restaurant in Dunedin.

They clicked immediately, became best friends, and have worked together ever since.

I just love him. He’s such a great writer. We fell into it right away, he says.

Their performance in Peter Paka Paratene can, and will, anywhere. You just want to go out with a bang and celebrate, says Gibson.

Chris McKeen / stuff Paratene has a rich and varied career to draw for her next Swan Song.

It promises many detours, side tracks and rabbit holes especially when the audience starts asking Paratene questions.

After a 50-year career, the actor has amassed many stories, each of which could come out overnight.

He could talk about his appearance in the London Globe performance of Hamlet, a demanding two-year tour that visited 197 countries and saw President Barack Obama request an audience with the cast. When he greeted Paratene, Obama leaned over and said: I know who you are … my kids loved it The whale rider.

Paratene can also discuss when he was dressed as a character to play a patched up gang member in What happens to the broken heart? He looked so convincing that he scared off the real gang members involved in the filming.

They all moved away from me, he said. They said, ‘Aw s …, who is this guy?’

The show could also cover Paratene’s role in the 1970s activist group Ng Tamatoa, whose campaigns led Te Reo to return to New Zealand schools and culminated in Mori Language Week.

Or it can take his groundbreaking degree from Toi Whakaari, the first Mori actor to do so.

Yes, I’m nervous, he admits of his return to the stage.

But he is already planning his future. Once these shows are over, Paratene is set to complete her Masters in Performing Arts, English, and Art History. He wants to mingle with other students, attend lectures and study.

Is this really it? Can Paratene stay away from the scene and stop doing what he’s been doing for the past 50 years?

Ask her that question and another smile will creep onto her face. He has to come back to rehearsals, and after that he comes home for a nap.

But before he leaves, he’ll nod his head and say, “This is my last show. This is my swan song.”

* Peter Paka Paratene takes place at the Tokomanawa Theater in Te Pou from April 16-24. For more information visit www.tepoutheatre.nz