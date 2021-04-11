There is no engagement ring on the finger in new DSW photos – Hollywood Life





Jennifer Lopez took to Instagram to share some gorgeous new photos from her latest DSW collection and she was clearly ringless. Jennifer lopez, 51, ‘Floated On The Weekend’ Without Her $ 5 Million Engagement Ring Alex rodriguez, 45, in her latest Instagram photos. The singer shared two new snaps that showed her posing for a new Designer Brand Inc collection – the company that owns the DSW stores – after partnering with them last year. In one of the eye-catching snaps she is wearing a white mesh dress that includes a hood and white sneakers, and in the other she shows off an orange jumpsuit open in the front and orange heels. Look at the pictures HERE. She also accessorized silver hoops in the second photo, but no rings were seen. “Floating in the weekend 💙 ☁️ 🧡 #JLoJenniferLopez @dsw 📸: @richardburbridge #linkinbio for shopping, ”she wrote in the caption of the photos. Once she shared the post, fans were quick to point out how lovely she was. “You look amazing,” one fan wrote while another told her she looked “spotless”. A third said she was “so pretty” and a fourth called her a “fashion icon”. Many others have left his heart-eyed emojis. The latest photos of Jennifer without her engagement ring come just days after she also went ringless for photos in In the style magazine. Before that, she drew attention for not wearing the engagement ring last month when she posted another professional photo for DSW. The photos come amid speculation she has split from her longtime sweetheart Alex, who she got engaged to in March 2019. Speculation started after Page six reported that the couple called off their marriage and four-year romance on March 12. They denied the report back in the day and said PEOPLE, “We are working on some things”, while Jennifer was in the Dominican Republic for the shooting of her next film, Hunting rifle wedding and Alex was at home in Miami. The old one New York Yankees The player visited her on the island a few days later and they were even spotted kissing, but her engagement ring has yet to be seen on her finger.







What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos