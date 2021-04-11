The MCU is still obsessed with the Phase 2 superhero spinoff issue





John Walker’s collapse in The Falcon and the Winter Soldier highlights the MCU’s obsession with its superhero spinoff issue that began in Phase 2.

Warning! Spoilers ahead for The Falcon and the Winter Soldier episode 4. John Walker’s brutal public explosion in The Falcon and the Winter Soldier Episode 4 shows just how obsessed the MCU is still with the superhero spinoffs that started in Phase 2. After WandaVisionMarvel Studios continues to move forward with Phase 4 through its ongoing Disney + series with the closest allies of Steve Rogers, Sam Wilson, and Bucky Barnes. But aside from the titular heroes, it also featured the franchise’s newest Captain America. Appointed by the government and beloved by the American public (at least initially), John Walker is currently waving the shield. While The Falcon and the Winter Soldier Primarily portrayed him as a decent guy, Sam and Bucky aren’t thrilled that he’s become Steve’s contemporary for a number of reasons. However, as they are also dealing with the new terrorist organization known as the Flag-Smashers, they are forced to work with Walker and his partner, Lemar Hoskins, aka Battlestar, as the Flag-Smashers have some super soldiers in their ranks. moments of collaboration on screen aren’t easy, when Hoskins is accidentally killed by Karli Morgenthau it sends the new Captain America into a total collapse. Keep scrolling to keep reading

Click the button below to start this article in quick view. Related: Is John Walker Evil In The Comics? When Walker realizes that Hoskin is dead, he immediately pursues Karli; Unable to catch him, he attacks a member of Flag-Smasher. Now stronger after taking a vial of the remaining Super Soldier Serum that Dr. Nagel made, Walker unleashes his fury, savagely beating the helpless man before viscerally beheading him. Blinded by his rage, Walker fails to realize that a sizable group of onlookers have gathered around him, watching – and worse, recording – as he utterly lost him, ultimately burning the image of the shield of Captain America covered in blood in the minds of witnesses to his very public assassination. It is reminiscent of the Hulk rampage in Johannesburg in Avengers: Age of Ultron,another instance exposing a hero in his most vulnerable state. A similar thing happenedCaptain America: Civil War when Wanda accidentally blew up a building and killed civilians in Lagos. All of them are ethically similar in that they all involve the worst and deadliest superhero moments that take place in a very public way. Interestingly, all three examples took place outside of the United States, where the idea of ​​the Avengers is more welcome. In the aftermath of the Battle of New York, most people saw Earth’s Mightiest Heroes do more good than harm, with the exception of some naysayers. Likewise, on the heels ofAvengers: Endgame, Spider-Man: Far From Home hinted that they are celebrated and honored for what they did to fight Thanos. But Sokovian civilians have a different take on the Avengers, and the civilians who witnessed Walker’s rampage in Latvia were surprised and worried about his actions. harm their perception of America, not just of Walker himself. Indirectly, it also taints Steve Rogers’ legacy given that he was once the Star-Spangled Avenger; As incorrect as that may be, there is a general perception that hean and Walker embody the same things. Just as the Hulk incident in Johannesburg and the Wanda crash in Lagos contributed to the introduction of the Sokovia Accords, it is safe to say that Walker’s actions will have consequences. If anything, it might even cost him the shield, leading him down a dark path in The Falcon and the Winter Soldier. Unfortunately, it will be much more difficult to stop him since he received an injection of the Super-Soldier serum. More: Why Falcon & Winter Soldier Killed A Comic Book Hero In Episode 4 True Detective: Matthew McConaughey almost played a different character

About the Author Ana Dumaraog

(4160 Articles published)

An accidental and perpetually curious geek, Ana rekindled her love for writing several years ago and married it into all of pop culture. The result is a passionate young writer who could roam (and of course write) movies and series for hours a day. She has a weakness for The Lion King, old songs and the design of the house; is currently obsessed with old sitcoms (The Golden Girls!); and won’t dare to watch horror movies although she (ironically) is dying to see one. Although she’s a bit late for the party and was a Force unbeliever, she now finds the Star Wars franchise quite fascinating (fun fact: it’s a crazy Jar Jar Binks / Sith theory that attracted her). More Ana Dumaraog







