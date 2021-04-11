9 best European summer cultural festivals





The Edinburgh Festival and the Edinburgh Festival Fringe Edinburgh, scotland One of the most complete and eclectic festivals in Europe is the Edinburgh Festival and the Edinburgh Festival Fringe. The idea for the festival was invented by Sir Rudolf Bing and soprano Audrey Midmay in 1942 in the midst of World War II, with most theaters and music venues either decimated by war or taken over by the Nazis. Edinburgh was still relatively safe and unspoiled and had a good number of cultural centers. Now in its 79th year, the festival still attracts top international talent. In tandem with the Edinburgh Festival, the Edinburgh Festival Fringe was established in 1947 as a less formal alternative to the main festival. The Fringe Festival is now the largest theater festival in the world, with an impressive 317 theaters and halls, offering 55,000 performances of 3,548 different shows packed into the compact city. Every corner of the city is a spectacle, and you can see shows from morning until late at night. I remember attending the festival in 1994, and in one day I saw five shows, starting at 10 am and ending after midnight which was awesome. The variety of shows at the Fringe Festival is almost endless and the categories include comedy, individual shows, music, dance, spoken word, circus acts, cabaret, musicals, children’s shows and exhibitions. . Many of the festival’s shows and performers have enjoyed international success with their shows moving to London’s West End Theater and Broadway, including Phoebe Waller-Bridge, including the hit TV show. Chip bag started at the festival as a solo show. The two festivals coincide in the last three weeks of August. Sanfermin Festiva Pamplona, ​​Spain If you’re not adventurous enough to literally run with the bulls in Pamplona, ​​Spain, don’t worry, there are plenty of other fun festivities out there. Running the bulls is just an exciting activity during the 9 annual days Sanfermin Festival beginning of July. The first night of the celebration begins with a fireworks display, as locals sing the well-known song Sorry for me at the end. The following days is a rural sports competition at the Plaza de los Fueros and includes stone lifting, wood cutting, hay bale lifting, and the ball jai lai Thu. One of the most important events is the Saint Fermin procession, where locals parade through the streets of the city of old Pamplona with a 15th century statue of Saint Fermin accompanied by dancers, street performers and the Town’s mayor. The Riau-Riau is a large unofficial event where people dance the Austrian waltz in the streets. Daily events include the running of the bulls, where hundreds of people try to stay ahead of a pack of six bulls on a half-mile course through the streets of old Pamplona, ​​a parade of 150 big heads and giants, some standing 13 feet tall, with folk music, nightly fireworks, and daily bullfights.

