If you’ve been on Twitter lately, you’ve probably seen some of these memes appear on your feed.

No, they always understood that the assignment meme was a celebration of an actor’s lineup. The caption is accompanied by four images of four contrasting roles attributed to the movie star. The ability to blend into a character and deliver a believable performance is perhaps one of the most important jobs for an actor, especially popular stars who take on an incredible number of roles.

Know Your Meme credits Twitter user @ thering26 for the first time ever figuring out the assignment meme in mid-March. The post featured Uma Thurman in Kill Bill, Pulp Fiction, The Adventures of Baron Munchausen and Batman & Robin. With nearly 26,000 retweets and 146,000 likes, the trend spread from there.

The recent surge in assignment meme can probably be attributed to none other than the King of the Line, Heath Ledger. April 4 would have marked Ledgers 42birthday.

He played the role of charming Patrick Verona in the 1990s romantic comedy 10 Things I Hate About You. He was a patriot in The Patriot and a knight in A Knights Tale. He took a cowboy hat to Brokeback Mountain. He almost became the Joker in The Dark Knight. His acting was amazing in every role.

Following the tributes to Ledger, several other postings of postings appeared on social media.

Anne Hathaway collected quite a few. The messages have featured roles throughout his career, in films like The Princess Diaries and Interstellar. She was also the White Queen in the Tim Burtons version of Alice in Wonderland.

Images from these performances are usually associated with his bizarre grin as Grand High Witch in the 2020 version of Roald Dahls The Witches.

Fans also cite his performance in the 2012 film version of Les Misrables. The actress was engaged, cutting her hair extremely short to deliver an emotional performance as distraught mother Fantine. Beyond acting, who knew Hathaway could sing so well live? Well, if you’ve watched Ella Enchanted as a child, you might not have been so surprised by this reveal.

Another actor who has been brought to light by the assignment meme is none other than Hathaways The Devil Wears Prada, Stanley Tucci. In the 2006 film, Tucci gave a very convincing performance as Nigel, the leading fashion authority for Runway magazines.

Over the next decade, Tucci took on roles such as inventor of the Super Soldier Serum, Doctor Abraham Erskine in Captain America: The First Avenger, and the flamboyant Caesar Flickerman in The Hunger Games. In a total of 180, he also took on roles throughout his career as cold killers in thriller and mystery films like The Lovely Bones and The Pelican Brief.

Robin Williams, James McAvoy, Kathy Bates, Margot Robbie, Brittany Murphy, Johnny Depp and Winona Ryder have all been the subjects of the posting meme. The meme has even been extended to the musical realm, with a quartet of Taylor Swift album covers grouped together under an assignment caption.

One actor I haven’t seen an assignment expand for yet, but I think he deserves one, is Tom Hanks.

He made us laugh, with his performances in comedies like Big. He made us cry over a lost volleyball in his almost solo show Castaway. His dramatic acting skills shone in The Green Mile and Apollo 13. His voice was a part of many of our childhoods, like Woody in Toy Story and too many characters to count in “The Polar Express.”

Her costumes and makeup have never been an extravagant change. You could still recognize his face, but you never recognized him, so to speak. He was believable in every role.

Are there any missing celebrities that you think deserve to be honored with the Mission meme award?



