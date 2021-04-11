DGA Awards 2021: list of winners

The winners of many film and television categories will be announced in a virtual ceremony on Saturday April 10.



The 2021 Directors Guild Awards are underway and winners are announced in many categories of film and television.

Like many other awards ceremonies over the past year, the DGA Awards are held virtually, with members watching the proceedings in streaming video.

DGA President Thomas Schlamme opened the event by acknowledging the unusual conditions of the pandemic pricing season. “The narrative prevailed,” said Schlamme, speaking from inside the Guild Theater on Sunset Boulevard. “Your work has provided solace and an escape to the public and we have overcome the arduous task of getting our industry back to work.”

The nominees for feature film directors are Threateningby Lee Isaac Chung, Promising young womanEmerald Fennell, Mankis David Fincher, Chicago 7 trialAaron Sorkin and NomadlandIt’s Chlo Zhao.

The DGA, traditionally one of Hollywood’s most male-dominated guilds, has for the first time nominated two women, Zhao and Fennell, in its category of feature film directors. Zhao is also the first woman of color nominated in the director category. In addition, two women Radha Blank and Regina King are nominated in the category director of feature films for the first time. And on the television side, the guild has presented a number of female director nominations, including one to the late Lynn Shelton for her work on Small fires everywhere.

DGA feature film nominees often strongly overlap with film academies’ choices for the director category, with typically at least four of the five contenders to repeat themselves in Oscar nominations. Indeed, this year, all nominees for theatrical feature films, with the exception of Aaron Sorkin, won the Oscars for best director. Fifteen of the last 17 DGA first prize winners have won the Oscar.

Last year, 1917DGA’s Sam Mendes won the DGA Feature Film Award before losing the Oscar for Best Director to another DGA nominee, Parasite‘s Bong Joon Ho.

The new candidates for director positions are The forty year versionis empty, I am no longer hereby Fernando Fras de la Parra, One night in Miamithe king, Sound of metalby Darius Marder and The fatherby Florian Zeller.

The nominees for the documentary are The truffle hunters (Michael Dweck and Gregory Kershaw), My octopus teacher (Pippa Ehrlich and James Reed), Welcome to Chechnya (David France), State of the boys (Amanda McBaine and Jesse Moss) and The painter and the thief (Benjamin Ree).

In the categories of comedy series, Ted lasso and Calm your enthusiasm each obtained two nominations. The fifth nominee in the Comedy Series category is Susanna Fogel for The stewardess.

The drama nominees are Jason Bateman for Ozark, Jon Favreau for The Mandalorian, Vince Gilligan for You better call Saul, Lesli Linka Glatter for Country and Julie Anne Robinson for Bridgerton.

In the limited series and TV movie category, the nominees are Susanne Bier for Cancellation, Scott Frank for The queen’s gambit, Thomas Kail for Hamilton, Matt Shakman for WandaVision and Shelton.

In addition to the competitive prizes, renowned director and former president of the DGA, Paris Barclay, will receive the honorary life member award. DGA Secretary-Treasurer Betty Thomas will receive the 2021 Robert B. Aldrich Service Award. Unit Production Manager Brian E. Frankish will receive this year’s Frank Capra Award of Excellence and Director Associate Joyce Thomas will receive the Franklin J. Schaffner Award of Excellence.

A full list of nominees for the 73rd annual DGA Awards follows. Winners will be updated as they are announced during the show. Refresh for the last one.

Exceptional theatrical feature film production for 2020:

LEE ISAAC CHUNG | Threatening (A24)

EMERALD FENNELL | Promising young woman (Focus features)

DAVID FINCHER | Mank (Netflix)

AARON SORKIN | The Chicago 7 trial (Netflix; DreamWorks Pictures)

CHLO ZHAO | Nomadland (Projector images)

Exceptional first-time feature film director’s achievement:

RADHA BLANK | The forty year version (Netflix)

FERNANDO FRAS DE LA PARRA | I am no longer here (Netflix)

REGINA KING | One night in Miami (Amazon Studios)

DARIUS MARDER | Sound of metal (Amazon Studios)

FLORIAN ZELLER | The father (Sony Pictures Classics)

Outstanding Directorial Achievement in Drama Series

JASON BATEMAN | Ozark, In Wartime (Netflix)

JON FAVREAU | The Mandalorian, Chapter 9: The Marshal (Disney +)

VINCE GILLIGAN | You better call Saul, Bagman (AMC)

LESLI LINKA GLATTER | Country, Prisoners of War (Showtime)

JULIE ANNE ROBINSON | Bridgerton, Diamond of the First Water (Netflix)

Outstanding Director’s Achievement in a Comedy Series

SUSANNA FOGEL | The stewardess, In case of emergency (HBO Max) (WINNER)

ZACH BRAFF | Ted lasso, Cookies (Apple TV +)

MJ DELANEY | Ted lasso, The Hope That Kills You (Apple TV +)

ERIN OMALLEY Calm your enthusiasm, The Surprise Party (HBO)

JEFF SCHAFFER | Calm your enthusiasm, The Spite Store (HBO)

Outstanding Directorial Achievement in Television Films and Limited Series

SUSANNE BEER | Cancellation (HBO)

SCOTT FRANK | The Gambit Queens (Netflix)

THOMAS KAIL | Hamilton (Disney +)

MATT SHAKMAN | WandaVision (Disney +)

LYNN SHELTON | Small fires everywhere, Find a way (Hulu)

Exceptional achievement by directors in the field of regularly scheduled variety / talk / news / sports programs

DON ROY KING | Saturday Night Live, Dave Chappelle; Foo Fighters (NBC) (WINNER)

PAUL G. CASEY | Real time with Bill Maher, Episode 1835 (HBO)

JIM HOSKINSON | The Late Show with Stephen Colbert, # 1025 Live Show After The Capitol Uprising (CBS)

DAVID PAUL MEYER | The Daily Show with Trevor Noah, President Obama: Inspiring Future Leaders “and a Promised Land (Comedy Central)

CHRISTOPHER WERNER | Last week tonight with John Oliver, Trump and Election Results (HBO)

Outstanding Director Achievement in Variety / Talk / News / Sports Specials

THOMAS MUD | A special west wing offer that benefits when we vote (HBO Max) (WINNER)

STACEY ANGELES | The Daily Show with Trevor Noah Presents Remembering RBG: An Ugly Nation Cries with Desi Lydic (Comedy Central)

MARIELLE HELLER | What the Constitution means to me (Amazon)

JIM HOSKINSON | The Late Show with Stephen Colbert, Stephen Colberts Election Night 2020: Democracys Last Stand: Rebuilding America Even Better 2020 (Showtime)

SPIKE LEE | American Utopia (HBO)

Outstanding Achievement of Direction in Reality Programs

JOSEPH GUIDRY | Full bloom, Petal to Metal (HBO Max) (WINNER)

DAVID CHARLES | Eco challenge, 3,2,1 … Come on! (Amazon)

JON FAVREAU | The Chef Show, Tartine (Netflix)

KEN FUCHS | Shark aquarium, 1211 (ABC)

RICH KIM | Lego Masters, Mega City Block (FOX)

Outstanding Achievement of Leadership in Children’s Programs

AMY SCHATZ | We Are the Dream: The Kids of the Oakland MLK Oratorical Fest (HBO) (WINNER)

KABIR AKHTAR | High School Musical: The Musical The Series, Opening night (Disney +)

LARISSA BILLS | On the tip, Show time! (Disney +)

DEAN ISRAELITE | The astronauts, Countdown (Nickelodeon)

RICHIE KEEN | Guy’s healing powers, Step Two: Homeroom (Netflix)

Exceptional directorial achievement in commercials

STEVE AYSON (MJZ) | The Great Pursuit, Nike Wieden + Kennedy Shanghai

NISHA GANATRA (Photos from Chelsea) | #wombstories, Bodyform / Libresse AMVBBDO

NICLAS LARSSON (MJZ) | See the invisible, VW Touareg adam & eveDDB; Parents, Volvo XC60 Forsman and Bodenfors

MELINA MATSOUKAS (Prettybird) | You Love Me, Beats by Dr. Dre Translation

TAIKA WAITITI (Hungry man) | The Letter, CocaCola Wieden & Kennedy London

Exceptional directorial achievement in documentary

MICHAEL DWECK & GREGORY KERSHAW | The truffle hunters (Sony Pictures Classics)

PIPPA EHRLICH & JAMES REED | My octopus teacher (Netflix)

DAVID FRANCE | Welcome to Chechnya (HBO Max)

AMANDA McBAINE & JESSE MOSS | State of the boys (Apple / A24)

BENJAMIN REE | The painter and the thief (Elevation photos)