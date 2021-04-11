Marching Mizzou to take part in Macy’s 2022 Thanksgiving parade





Marching Mizzou, the University of Missouri fanfare, received a special surprise on Saturday. The group received an invitation to perform in the Macy’s 2022 Thanksgiving Parade. This will be the first time the marching band has participated in the annual New York holiday tradition. Wesley Whatley, creative producer of the show, worked withMarching Mizzou Director Amy Knopps and other college officials will share the announcement with band members at a virtual gathering on Saturday night. With over 135 years of history, Marching Mizzou has a special legacy as one of the country’s finest and most respected college music programs, Whatley said in a press release. The Macys Group Selection Committee is proud to welcome the University of Missouri as they join our holiday celebration and parade in the 2022 Macys Thanksgiving Day Parade. Walk Mizzou was among hundreds of nominees for the honor and was one of nine groups selected. The college has a crowd-pleasing marching band that uses entertaining and nostalgic music selections, Whatley said. “During the selection process, we reviewed a group performance of a halftime show with music by Queen,” Whatley wrote in an email to the Tribune. “The crowd has gone crazy. It is clear that they understand what the audience wants to hear, and we know they will deliver a stunning performance for our national audience.” After:These five professors from the University of Missouri received Kemper awards for teaching excellence Marching Mizzou has over 300 members, including the band, drum line, twirlers, color guard and the Golden Girls. This is such an exciting opportunity for our students to represent the University and the State of Missouri on the world stage at an event attended by millions of people each year, Knopps said in the statement. We appreciate the Macys Parade Band Committee who chose us for such a prestigious honor. The group will spend the next 18 months preparing for the parade, including rehearsals and holding fundraising events. After:Mun Choi faces more questions from UM professors about data used in decisions To contribute to the group’s fundraising goal, Macy’s is donating $ 10,000 to support its march to the Big Apple. I am delighted to extend my heartfelt congratulations to Marching Mizzou for winning this remarkable opportunity, College of Arts and Sciences dean Pat Okker said in the statement. We have the privilege of seeing performances from Marching Mizzous on a regular basis. Now the rest of the country will be able to see firsthand what makes Marching Mizzou spectacular. The group’s position in the parade will be decided in 2022, Whatley wrote in an email. “For Thanksgiving 2022, we will start work in early 2022 and finish much closer to November 2022,” he wrote.

