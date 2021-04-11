How Indian and Bollywood classical music in UK schools improves grades





In the late 1950s, in the aftermath of WWII, two teenage brothers Dalbir and Balbir Singh made their way from Khanpur, Punjab, to a foundry in the West Midlands. As workers in the smelting factory, they had to melt metal. At work, they often went wild in folk songs, and others in the factory gathered to listen. Over time, the Punjabi community in the region called them bhujhangy, that is, children.

Soon the brothers recorded an EP and appeared on television in 1969 for Guru Nanaks’ 500th birthday. They called themselves the Bhujhangy group and their song, Bhabiye ankh lad gayi, became extremely popular among the diaspora. They combined the sounds of traditional folk songs with the accordion, guitar and banjo, and became pioneers of bhangra in Britain. With our TV release, we became very popular and people started inviting us, says UK-based Balbir.

Over 50 years later, their song made it onto the music tracklist, as part of the new model music program, launched

by Britains Department of Education

last month.

Holly Manj, Senior Media Officer, Schools, Department of Education, says they are aware of the diversity of modern British identity and how communities celebrate and explore their local cultural capital.

The India study list includes London-based sitar player Anoushka Shankars Indian Summer, plays by Pt Ravi Shankar, AR Rahmans Jai Ho from Danny Boyles film Slumdog Millionaire (2008), Sahela re Kishori Amonkars famous bandish in raag Bhoop, pieces in raag Desh by various musicians and a tabla solo in ektaal by tabla legend Ustad Allah Rakha. There’s also Munni badnaam huyi, the song by Lalit Pandits, from Salman Khan star Dabangg (2010), to explain how the song incorporates many typical Bollywood movie characteristics into its music, dance, and colorful visuals. A few tracks from Africa, Brazil, Pakistan and Bangladeshi folk songs are also on the list.

Developed by a panel of 15 music specialists, says Manj, the program will introduce the next generation to a repertoire of music, from Western classical music to popular music from around the world. Naveed Idrees, Head Teacher, Feversham Primary Academy, Bradford, Member of Specialist Panel,

introduced an extensive music program which has helped its struggling primary school transform into one of Britain’s top performing schools. Almost three quarters of the inhabitants of Feversham are of Pakistani, Indian or Bangladeshi descent.

In our country, the emphasis is on two things: English and math. This made the children indifferent and eventually their grades dropped. The music in our program made a difference. Ratings went from below par to above, says Jimmy Rotheram, senior music manager at Feversham.

He, along with Idrees, was tasked with straightening out the academic performance of schools. There was a phase in the modern music program where the focus was more on white European composers. We wanted a diverse, more spontaneous music program for the local community, so we have nasheeds and naats (Islamic songs or poems sung a cappella). Our school concerts are packed if we have a nasheed concert, says Rotheram.

Feversham has also hosted guest musicians, including flautists, violinists and singers, for weekly sessions. Once even the local imam was invited, who spoke about the nuance of reciting an azaan and explained its tempo and melody. The inclusion of music from the subcontinent is a testament to the long journey Indian music has taken.

Nick Gibb, UK Schools Minister for Standards, calls it a musical renaissance in English schools. To read this story, sign up here Sign up for quick access to exclusive and premium Indian Express stories.

