2021 Artistic Directors Guild Awards: list of winners





“Soul” won the trophy for the animated feature film competition, during the virtual presentation on Saturday.

Mank,Principle, Da 5 bloodsand Soulwon the feature film categories in Saturday’s virtual presentation of the 25th Art Directors Guild Awards. The awards were presented toMankdecorator Donald Graham Burt in the period film competition;PrincipleNathan Crowley, who won the fantasy film award;Da 5 Bloodby Wynn Thomas, who won the award for a contemporary film; and SoulSteve Pilcher, who was honored for an animated film. In the past five years, the winner of the ADG Period Film Award has won the Oscar for Production Design twice, in 2018 forThe shape of waterand in 2020 for Once upon a time in hollywood. The Production Design Oscar went to the winner of the Fantastic category twice during this period, in 2016 forMad Max: Fury Roadand 2019 forBlack Panther. And in 2017,La La Landwon the ADG Award for a Contemporary Film on its way to winning the Oscar for Production Design. Mank and Principle, as good as Ma Rainey’s black background, News from the world,Principle and The father are nominated for this year’s Oscar for Production Design. Saturday too, Mank won the BAFTA in the category. In the ADG TV categories, the winners included The Mandalorian, Ozark, The Queen’s Gambit, What We Do in the Shadows, Will & Grace,SNL and Black is king. ADG Chairman Nelson Coates and Art Director Board Chairman Mark Worthington opened the show by introducing host JB Smoove. During the ceremony, Matt Bomer presented Ryan Murphy with the ADG Cinematic Imagery Award. “I want to encourage all of you to stay your fearless form when executives or critics over-call your visions. Art directors are authors,” Murphy said of accepting the award. “Thank you for honoring the past and showing us the future.” The Lifetime Achievement Awards went to production designer Stuart Wurtzel (Hannah and her sisters,Angels in America), presented by Fred Schepisi; conceptual artist John Eaves, (Star Trek series, Captain America: The Winter Soldier)presented by decorator Herman Zimmerman; stage artist Patrick DeGreve (Compagnie des Trois, Jeopardy)presented by his team at CBS TV City including Vahe Assadourian, Lisa Frazza, Eddie Gioiosa; andset designer Martha Johnston (Interstellar, Dunkirk), presented by Tenet’sCrowley (the two have worked together since their first collaboration on The dark knight rises). “It’s all a collaboration,” Eaves said, saying he would like to share his honor with his Star Trek family, Marvel family, coworkers, friends and family. The program began with a one-hour pre-show, featuring excerpts from previous ceremonies and hosted by production designer James Pearse Connelly and actress Dierdre Friel. A virtual photo booth was available to viewers. The full list of winners follows. FILM OF THE PERIOD WINNER Mank,Production designer: Donald Graham Burt

Black stockings Ma Raineys, Production designer: Mark Ricker

Mulan,Production designer: Grant Major

World News, Production Designer: David Crank

The Chicago 7 trial,Production designer: Shane Valentino FANTASTIC MOVIE Birds of Prey: and the Fantabulous Emancipation of a Harley Quinn, Production designer: KK Barrett

Pinocchio, Production designer: Dimitri Capuani

Winner principle, Production designer: Nathan Crowley

Midnight sky, Production designer: Jim Bissell

Wonder Woman 1984,Production designer: Aline Bonetto CONTEMPORARY FEATURE FILM WINNER Da 5 Bloods,Production designer: Wynn Thomas

I think of the end of thingsProduction designer: Molly Hughes

Palm Springs,Production designer: Jason Kisvarday

Promising young woman, Decorator: Michael T. Perry

Prom, Production designer: Jamie Walker McCall

ANIMATED FEATURE FILM A film by Shawn the Sheep: Farmageddon,Production designer: Matt Perry

Forward,Production designer: Noah Klocek

WINNER Soul,Production designer: Steve Pilcher

The Croods: a new age,Production designer: Nate Wragg

Wolf walkers,Production designers: Ross Stewart, Tomm Moore, Maria Pareja ONE HOUR PERIOD OR SINGLE CAMERA FANTASY SERIES Lovecraft Country: “I am”

Production designer: Kalina Ivanov Perry mason: “Chapter three”

Production designer: John Perry Goldsmith The crown: “War”

Production designer: Martin Childs WINNER The Mandalorian: “Chapter 13: The Jedi”

Production designers: Andrew L. Jones, Doug Chiang Westworld: “Because Dominates”

Production designer: Howard Cummings CONTEMPORARY ONE-HOUR MONO-CAMERA SERIES Kill Eve: “Are you from Pinner?”

Production designer: Laurence Dorman WINNER Ozark: “In times of war”

Production designer: David Bomba The flight attendant: “After Dark”

Production designer: Sara K. White The twilight zone: “Among the non-introduced”

Production designer: Michael Wylie Utopia: “Just a fanboy”

Production designer: Steve Arnold LIMITED SERIES OR TELEVISION MOVIE Fargo,Production designer: Warren Alan Young

Hollywood,Production designer: Matthew Flood Ferguson

Small fires everywhere,Production designer: Jessica Kender

The Alienist: Angel of Darkness,Production designer: Ruth Ammon

WINNER The Queens Gambit,Production designer: Uli Hanisch SINGLE HALF-HOUR CAMERA SERIES Dead to me: “You don’t have to go”, “It had to be you”

Production designer: LJ Houdyshell Emily in Paris: “Emily in Paris”

Production designer: Anne Seibel Mythic Quest: Banquet of Crows: “Pilot”

Production designer: Mark Worthington Space force: “THE START”

Production designer: Susie Mancini WINNER What we do behind the scenes: “Resurrection”, “Collaboration”, “Witches”

Production designer: Kate Bunch MULTI-CAMERA SERIES Ashley Garcia: Genius in love: “Unexpected consequences”

Production designer: Josee F. Lemonnier Bob Hearts Abishola: “Randys a Wrangler”, “Paris is for lovers, not for mothers” “Straight Outta Lagos

Production designer: John Shaffner Family meeting: “Do you remember when Jade was downstairs with the whirlpool?” “Do you remember when Shaka was beaten?”

Production designer: Aiyana Trotter The neighborhood: “Welcome to the new pastor”, “Welcome to the hockey game”

Production designer: Wendell Johnson WINNER Will & Grace: “Accidentally on Porpoise”, “We love Lucy”, “Its hour”

Production designer: Glenda Rovello SHORT FORMAT: WEB SERIES, VIDEO MUSIC OR COMMERCIAL Adidas Originals: “Changing superstar is a team sport”

Production designer: Ruth De Jong Apple: “Vertical cinema”

Production designer: Shane Valentino Camila Cabello: “My Oh My”

Production designer: Franois Audouy WINNER Harry Styles: “Fall Out”

Production designer: Franois Audouy Taylor Swift: “Cardigan”

Production designer: Ethan Tobman VARIETY, REALITY OR COMPETITION SERIES Land in Ned: “Ned: The Musical”

Production designer: Darcy Prevost WINNER Saturday Night Live: “Host: John Mulaney + Music: David Byrne”,Host: Adele + Music: HER, “”Host: Dave Chappelle + Music: Foo Fighters “

Production designers: Keith Raywood, Eugene Lee, Akira Yoshimura, N. Joseph De Tullio The masked singer: “The first of the season The return of the masks”

Production designer: James Connelly The voice: “Live Finale Ep. 18, The Blind Auditions, Season Premiere Ep. 1”, The Battles Premiere Ep. 6 “

Production designers: Zeya Maurer, James Connelly, Anton Goss Wheel of Fortune: “Consumer Cellular Secret Santa, Fabulous Food”

Production designer: Renee Hoss-Johnson SPECIAL VARIETY

WINNER Black Is King

Production designers: Hannah Beachler, Carlos Laszlo, Susan Linss, Miranda Lorenz, Brandon Mendez, Rika Nakanishi, Ethan Tobman Democratic National Convention 2020

Production designer: Bruce Rodgers Super Bowl Halftime Show with Jennifer Lopez and Shakira

Production designer: Bruce Rodgers The Oscars

Production designer: Jason Sherwood Annual departure

Production designer: Suzuki Ingerslev







What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos