How to Watch Fear the Walking Dead Season 6B Online Without Cable

Fear the Walking Dead: Season 6B Details Fear the Walking Dead Spring Season 6B premiere airs at 9 p.m. ET tomorrow (Sunday, April 11). It is already being released via an early release on AMC Plus.

More zombies are on the way! It’s almost time to watch Fear the Walking Dead Season 6B online, on AMC (or wirelessly, too). You can even watch the first midseason episode streamed right now, if you subscribe to AMC Plus.

Fear the Walking Dead Season 6, Episode 8 is titled “The Door” and features some of the greatest moments yet for Morgan (Lennie James). Always upbeat, Morgan still tries to keep his family together, even after being left for dead by Virginia (Colby Minifie) and the Pioneers.

Meanwhile, John Dorie (Garret Dillahunt) grapples with inner demons, but a reunion with an old friend puts him out of his darkest moments. The “End is the Beginning” group continues to pose problems and new and interesting faces appear including John Glover, Nick Stahl and Keith Carradine.

Here’s everything you need to know to watch Fear the Walking Dead season 6B. Also, watch the teaser:

How to watch Fear the Walking Dead season 6B from anywhere on Earth

Just because AMC isn’t available everywhere doesn’t mean you have to miss Fear the Walking Dead season 6B if you’re away from home. Watching with the rest of the internet can be quite easy. With the right VPN (Virtual Private Network), you can stream the show wherever you are.

How to watch Fear the Walking Dead season 6B in the US

In the US, fans can watch the midseason premiere of Fear the Walking Dead season 6 airing Sunday, April 11 at 9 p.m. ET on AMC, if they get the network through a cable TV package.

If you’ve already cut the cord and don’t have a cable, you can watch AMC on a live TV service. We recommend Sling TV or FuboTV, two of the best streaming services on the market.

Sling TV offers $ 10 off the first month so new subscribers can see all of its live TV features. The Sling Orange and Sling Blue packages include AMC, as well as other popular channels like ESPN, Bravo, CNN, Food Network, HGTV, Lifetime, and USA. See the offer

Fubo.TV is a great alternative to a bundle of cables. With the family plan ($ 65 per month), you get over 120 channels, including all local broadcast networks and major cable brands like AMC, E !, HGTV, FX, ESPN, Syfy, and Paramount Network. See the offer

The Fear the Walking Dead Season 6 spring season premiere episode came out early and is streaming now on AMC Plus.

AMC Plus is a standalone streaming service that hosts AMC, Sundance Now, and Shudder shows. It costs $ 6.99 per month. There’s no app right now, but you can subscribe to AMC Plus through Apple TV channels, Amazon Prime video channels, or the Roku channel. You can also add it as a supplement to Sling TV.

All Fear the Walking Dead Season 6B episodes will debut early on AMC Plus, the Thursday before Sunday’s premiere on AMC.

How to watch Fear the Walking Dead season 6B in the UK

Brits can watch Fear the Walking Dead season 6B with a BT TV package (with BT Broadband).

In the UK, FTWD airs Mondays at 9 p.m. BST.

If you are an AMC Plus subscriber who is currently in the UK you will need ExpressVPN to access your service.

How to watch Fear the Walking Dead season 6B in Canada

Some Canadians who own cable TV are lucky – a few providers broadcast AMC and will air FTWD Season 6B on Sundays at 9 p.m. ET.

If you’re in the Great White North and don’t get the channel, you’ll have to wait for the FTWD Season 6 release on Amazon Prime Video. In the meantime, you can catch up with the first five seasons.

If you are an AMC Plus subscriber who is currently in Canada, you will need ExpressVPN to access your service.

How to watch Fear the Walking Dead season 6B in Australia

Australian zombie drama fans can stream FTWD Season 6B on Frenzy.

They can try the streaming service with a seven-day free trial. After that, it costs $ 10 per month and includes over 10,000 hours of TV shows and movies.