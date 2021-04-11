Bollywood saga book one review: an interesting thriller

Most are used to seeing Indian films or even soap operas full of drama, twists and turns and shock. A little melodrama always makes us happy. And, Shah got it right in the book. You experience the journey through Zoravar. You feel for him when he goes through a personal drama. You’re mad at things that don’t go as planned, but cheer the next moment when it gets a chance. His success, his flaws, his affairs or his lack of interest in family at times, his struggles … all are a part of you. Just like the countless movies or series that you have seen to date.

Because it is part of the Bollywood saga, the narration is kept much like a masala movie although sometimes it feels like Shah is slowing down a bit. You not only witness Zorawars’ journey, but his saga is mixed with real Bollywood biggies of the time, from Dilip Kumar to Raj Kapoor to Dev Anand and Nargis. You name it and they are there. One has the impression that pages of Indian cinema history are flowing.

Zoravar: Book one in the Bollywood saga by Maharsh Shah is an engaging book if Bollywood, masala movies, thrillers and upheavals are anything you enjoy. Don’t let the slow pace between the two put you off. The next saga of this team will be eagerly awaited.

Book: Zoravar: the first book of the Bollywood saga

Author: Maharsh Shah

Publisher: HarperCollins India

Pages: 342

Price: Rs. 299