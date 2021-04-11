Hollywood Rewind | Edge of Tomorrow: Tom Cruise and Emily Blunt deliver an extraordinary action thriller

Director Doug Liam’s Edge of Tomorrow in 2014 was an original new take on the action-thriller genre. It was healthy entertainment, but it was also smart and innovative. He evolved at a steady pace and engaged with his audience in interesting ways. Let’s put it this way, Edge of Tomorrow isn’t your usual Tom Cruise actor. He reinvents the genre while reinventing his star, which is no easy task. However, what caught my attention was Emily Blunt’s performance in the movie. As the quintessential warrior figure, she was not only in great shape, but exuded the charisma that only big movie stars have. Notice, that was seven years ago when Emily wasn’t as big a star as she is today.

Here’s the gist of the movie – Tom Cruise is Major William Cage, who is essentially sent on a suicide mission where the military fights an overwhelming number of aliens, all led by a mysterious, invisible one. The problem here is – and this is deeply ironic considering the action Cruise has taken in the past – that Major Cage has never been on the ground. He’s never been called up to a fight before. Once he lands there, all the nerves and silliness, Cage realizes the profound consequences of his actions. He tries to inform others that they are making a mistake by choosing him as one of their fighters. Inevitably, Cruise dies in the film. This is not a spoiler, as we quickly see that Cage has been trapped in a strange time loop where he continues to die. In order to fight against this weirdness and the aliens, he befriends another, rather famous and reclusive warrior, Emily Blunt’s Sergeant Rita Vrataski. The rest of the script takes off from there.

Edge of Tomorrow is a cleverly written film that almost prompts Tom Cruise to put on a ‘performance’. Tom is a legitimate superstar, but he has hardly played any roles in the past decade where he doesn’t jump buildings or run at lightning speed. Also, what’s interesting about Edge of Tomorrow is how it plays with the idea of ​​the action genre and subverts it while adding a much needed character. It’s indeed not very often that you see a popcorn movie that has some logic and beauty in its writing, and moments funny enough to make you laugh out loud.

And then there are also poignant scenes, in fact quite a few of them. But the only conversation about Emily’s character’s past that she and Tom have in the car tops the list. What’s beautiful about this part of the movie is that it’s a small scene, but striking because it helps us better understand Rita’s withdrawn and self-sufficient nature. You get a feel for her pain and why she’s so cool on the outside, why she insists on never letting her guard down. Of course, the brownie shows Emily, who could have turned the scene into a sentimental, moody scene. But it is her art and her conviction that elevates her and makes her stand out. Really great.

Edge of Tomorrow is one of those movies that you should ideally watch on a big screen to realize its full impact. But it is too late for that seven years and a pandemic. With reports of a sequel made with the same main cast, we can only keep our fingers crossed.

You can watch Edge of Tomorrow on Netflix and Amazon Prime Video.