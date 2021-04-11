Chlo Zhao becomes second woman to win Best Directors Guild Award





The Directors Guild of America made history on Saturday night, awarding the group’s first award for directing a feature film to Chlo Zhao (Nomadland), the first woman of color to receive the award and only the second woman to win in the category, after Kathryn Bigelow (the injured locker). Zhao was considered the overwhelming favorite after a dominant awards season for her film which also included the highest honors at the Golden Globes, Critics Choice Award and Producers Guild Awards, and she will now enter Oscar night as a prohibitive frontrunner, as the DGA winner has won the Oscar for Best Director 13 of the last 15 times. A Best Picture win for Nomadland also seems increasingly likely: Few films have won the top Oscar without first winning the DGA or PGA. Still, one of those curveballs happened last year, when Parasite took home best shot without any of those trophies, but after scoring a top tier victory at the Screen Actors Guild. That could pave the way for the Trial of the Chicago 7, which also claimed a SAG victory last week. But although this filmmaker Aaron Sorkin was nominated alongside Zhao for the DGA Award, he was snubbed for an Oscar nomination for director.

In her acceptance speech, Zhao praised Sorkin, I can feel my heart beating with yours when I watch your movie, she said along with the other nominees, Lee Isaac Chung (Minari) , Emerald Fennell (Promising Young Woman), and David Fincher (Mank).

And while he didn’t win, Fincher may have gotten the Line of the Night when asked to sum up his career: Directing, Fincher said, is a bit like trying to paint a watercolor in four blocks through a telescope, on a walkie-talkie, and 85 people hold the brush. In addition, during the virtual ceremony, the award for first feature film production went to Darius Marder for Sound of Metal, while the documentary award went to Michael Dweck and Gregory Kershaw for The Truffle Hunters, who was snubbed by Oscar. Here is the full list of winners: Functionality: Chlo Zhao, Nomadland First feature: Darius Marder, sound of metal Documentary: Michael Dweck and Gregory Kershaw, the truffle hunters

TV movies and limited series: Scott Frank, The Queens Gambit Drama series: Lesli Linka Glatter, homeland Comedy series: Susanna Fogel, the flight attendant Variety / Talk / News / Sports (regularly scheduled): Don Roy King, Saturday Night Live Variety / Talk / News / Sports (Specials): Thomas Schlamme, a West Wing special that will benefit when we all vote Reality programs: Joseph Guidry, full bloom Advertising: Melina Matsoukas, You Love Me for Beats by Dr Dre Children’s programs: Amy Schatz, We Are the Dream: The Kids of the Oakland MLK Oratorical Fest

