National Pet Day: Anushka Sharma, Priyanka Chopra to Alia Bhatt; 8 Bollywood Celebrities Who Are Huge Pet Lovers





On National Pet Day, we’re bringing together some of the celebrities who don’t miss an opportunity to express their love for their pets

Animals are said to be one of the sweetest creatures on planet Earth and there is no doubt about it. And when it comes to cats and dogs, furry creatures never miss a chance to win our hearts with their adorable gestures. In fact, these furry angels are known to be the biggest stressors and have the art of bringing a smile in no time. It is always believed that if you are lucky a pet will come into your life and pet owners realize this and they leave no chance to shower their pets with endless love. Not only commoners, but several celebrities also have a fondness for these four legged angels. Several celebrities are often seen sharing adorable photos of themselves relaxing with their furry angels and they are definitely a sight to see. Interestingly, its National Pet Day today and all pet owners around the world are marking this day with great enthusiasm and making sure to make it special for their pets. On this special occasion we present to you some of the Bollywood celebrities who are big animal lovers: Alia bhatt The Student of the Year actress is a cat lover and is often seen sharing photos with her cat Edward. Along with her sister Shaheen, she also bought a new cat and named her Juniper. In addition, Alia also spends time with the Ranbir Kapoors companion dogs. Kriti i say Kriti and her sister Nupur really love dogs and often share adorable photos and videos with their pets. The ladies have a Bichon Frize named Disco. They had also adopted a Labradoodle and named her Phoebe. Anushka sharma Anushka and her husband Virat Kohli love doggies and often have a great time with them. While the powerful couple lost one of Bruno’s companion dogs last year, they are also seen chilling out with their Labrador Dude. Disha patani Disha loves her doggies and her Instagram stories are proof of that. La Radhe: Your most wanted Bhai actress is often seen cuddling with her pet dogs. Note, she has four pets, two dogs named Bella and Goku and two cats named Jasmine and Keety. Salman khan Salman is not only known for his good heart, but his love for his companion dogs is also a thing in the industry. The actor had lost his companion diary to a Neapolitan Mastiff in 2018, he’s been seen posting photos with his furry angel quite often. Additionally, the Dabangg star also shares a photo with her other dog. The actor has many dogs such as Mowgli (Labrador Retriever), Veer (French Mastiff) and Sandy (St. Bernard). Spend time with the most loving, loyal and selfless species. pic.twitter.com/a5itvUEGwV Salman Khan (@BeingSalmanKhan) June 26, 2019 Priyanka Chopra Jonas Priyanka Chopra Jonas’ love of pets is quite famous among her fans. The diva is the owner of three pets Diana, Gino and Panda. While Diana is a Chihuahua, Panda is a Husky Australian Shepard mix breed and Gino who is a German Shepherd. Shraddha Kapoor Shraddha never misses an opportunity to express his love for his pet dog. In fact, she had also celebrated the 10th birthday of her pet Shylohs and had a big party with her gang of girls. Farhan Akhtar Farhan is often seen sharing adorable messages from his pets, which speaks volumes about his love for dogs. Bhaag actor Milkha Bhaag has two dogs Tyson and Jim. ALSO READ: Deepika Padukone posts her comeback PHOTO; Go in the direction of Rahul Dravid and call himself “Indiranagar ki gundi” X

