THE OTHER Twilight actor Stephenie Meyer wanted to play Edward





One of Twilight writer Stephenie Meyer’s shortlisted choices for the role of Edward Cullen ended up playing another member of the Cullen clan.

dusk Star Robert Pattinson was one of the most popular choices to play Edward Cullen among fans of the novels, but which of the franchise actors did author Stephenie Meyer want for the role? Released in 2008, dusk was a moody and serious teenage vampire romance that garnered scorn from critics, but nonetheless managed to win a phenomenal $ 407 million at the box office, making more than ten times its budget. the dusk the films were adaptations of popular paranormal romance novel by author Meyers of the same name, and each subsequent film earned an impressive box office take while continuing to garner largely negative reviews. Keep scrolling to keep reading

the dusk The films were even sometimes mocked by their own actors, with Robert Pattinson once saying his involvement in the series, however, Pattinson was not the writers' first choice for the role of Edward, a 117-year-old high school student / secret vampire. , with Meyer wanting future Superman Henry Cavill for the role. Related: Twilight: Jasper Cullens Dark Backstory Explained When the author did an online fan survey to find out who should play the lead roles dusk movies, Pattinson was among the most popular picks for Edward, but the actor didn't even make the shortlist Meyers compiled of his own preferences. However, another actor in the dusk series made. Although Jackson Rathbone ended up playing Jasper Hale, he was on Meyers' Edward shortlist, although he was not among the fan favorite picks for the role. Robert Pattinson, like the too old Henry Cavill, was already relatively well known thanks to Harry potter movies. However, the author herself did not see him in the role. Compared to Pattinson or Cavill, Rathbone was not well known when Meyers chose him as a potential Edward, with a small role in the 2008 comedy. Big stan and a guest role on CO being his most notable screen credits at this point. Since dusk series ended, Rathbone became an independent celebrity, his most recent roles being in political satire of 2019 The wall of Mexico and the 2018Samson. In contrast, fan-favorite pick Pattinson has starred in all sorts of weird indie roles (and weirder accents) since playing Edward Cullen, but between Principle and the next title role in Matt Reeves The batman, the actor also had no trouble finding major blockbuster parts. Meanwhile, as Meyers' original choice for Bella, A series of unfortunate events Star Emily Browning, has not had many successful roles, the future performer of Bella Kristen Stewart has not struggled to find mainstream stardom since she ended her career. dusk role.









