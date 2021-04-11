Los Angeles Movies: History of LA Movies | ‘Once Upon a Time in Hollywood’ and more

Photo / Video: Los Angeles Movies / Sony Pictures Released /Hollywood insider Youtube channel

introduction

Los Angeles has been synonymous with filmmaking since the inception of Hollywood. Most of the major studios have their roots in the city, and many still operate in the area or in greater Los Angeles. And while many films cover a range of stories set elsewhere, there are still plenty that focus on the city of Los Angeles itself.

Los Angeles spans over thirty thousand square miles and has a diversity of cultures and neighborhoods. These different areas are Hollywood’s backyard. It would make sense for several films to be shot in the backyard.

Below is a list of movies shot in Los Angeles about Los Angeles. They will not be in any particular order but will aim to capture a snapshot of the history of the film depicting the city.

Los Angeles Movies:

“Stand and Deliver”

Stand and deliverfollows the story of a high school teacher who sees the untapped potential of his students and goes against expected standards. The film is set in East Los Angeles and is based on the true story of Jaime Escalante. The film was nominated for an Oscar, Best Actor in a Leading Role for Edward James Olmoss representation of Escalante. Stand and deliver offers a deeper insight into the culture and determination of LA natives.

‘Boyz N the Hood’

The late director / screenwriter’s debut film John singleton is a coming-of-age tale that provided a glimpse into a life rarely seen by people outside the community. Boyz n the hoodfollows the lives of three young men confronted with issues of relationships, race, violence, future prospects and the transition from adolescence to adulthood in Crenshaw, Los Angeles.

‘The great Lebowski’

Switch to humor in the city of Los Angeles, it’s hard to beat the Coen Brothers The great Lebowski. The film chronicles the life of Los Angeles slacker Jeff The Dude “Lebowski as he finds himself embroiled in the intrigue of a kidnapped female trophy. It’s a wild ride that’s not for everyone, but if it is, you’ll be screaming with laughter where the story takes you.

‘Boogie Nights’

The eight-time Oscar nominees Paul Thomas Anderson blew critics away with his debut film Boogie Nights. The film sports a star cast that includes Burt reynolds, Julianne Moore, John C. Reilly, Don cheadle, Heather graham, Luis Guzmn, William H. Macy, and Mark Wahlberg. It covers a wide range of emotions and depth and is a great filmmaking showcase that depicts the life of a team in the porn industry.

“Sunset Blvd.”

Sunset Blvd.is a Hollywood classic. It’s an American film noir that focuses on the relationship between struggling screenwriter Joe Gillis and former silent movie star Norma Desmond. The association is a chilling mix of Desmonds ‘irrational behavior and Gilliss’ willingness to play the game. The film was nominated for 11 Oscars, winning 3. It is continually selected for the best films ever made.

“LA Confidential”

This neo-noir film about three cops investigating a series of 1950s Los Angeles murders is a modern classic. LA Confidentialwas against Titanic at the Oscars with a total of 9 Oscar nominations. He won two in the departments for Best Supporting Actress for Kim basinger and Better Writing – Screenplay based on material already produced or published.

‘Blade Runner’

Blade runnerdoes not portray a classic or contemporary view of Los Angeles but will list to incorporate the city into his idea of ​​the future. The film is based on Philip K. Dicks Do androids dream of electric sleep, but unlike the novel, the film is set in a future Los Angeles rather than San Francisco. The 1982 film has Harrison ford as Rick Deckhard tracks down four replicantsin2019 Los Angeles. Unfortunately, his prediction of flying cars did not come true.

‘ Training day ‘and’ End of the day before ‘

These two films are written by David yesterday. Antoine Fuqua directed Training day, while David yesterday closed off End of the guard tour. Training dayportrayed Ethan hawkes test under Denzel Washington as to whether or not he can succeed as a narcotics officer. End of the guard tourfollows Jake gyllenhaal and Michael pea like two cops in LA who find themselves facing forces greater than them. Each film offers a unique perspective on policing Los Angeles.

‘Marriage story’

Marriage storywas nominated for 6 Oscars. The film swings between New York and Los Angeles as a couple try to figure things out as they go through a divorce. Pilot Adam and Scarlett johansson had stellar performances in leading roles alongside an Oscar-winning supporting actress performance Laura Dern. With their relationship and custody battle at the center of the film, Los Angeles takes center stage. And, hey, there is space.

“ Once upon a time in Hollywood ”

Last but not least is Quentin Tarantinotribute at Hollywood. Many of his films are set in Greater Los Angeles, while this one captures the vibe of the city in the Golden Age of 1969. Brad pitt and Leonardo DiCaprio showcase the heights of their acting abilities in the film that follows the relationship between a stunt double and a waning TV star, as they attempt to relaunch their careers amid a tumultuous array of cultural events.

Honorable Mentions

Chinese district | sing in the rain | La La Land | Straight out of Compton | Mulholland Drive

Somnambulist | The long goodbye | Distraught | Double indemnity | Rebel without cause

Devil in a blue dress | Die hard | Magnolia | Mandarin | Heat

Live and die in Los Angeles | Ed wood | The graduation | Drive | My crazy life

crash | Friday | Swingers | Who wants Roger Rabbit skin | Collateral

Repo Man | The player | Beverly Hills cop | Speed | Fast Times at Ridgemont High | Terminator 2: Judgment Day

Conclusion

These films represent many different stories of Los Angeles culture and cinema. These are films worth watching and give a varied taste of what the city has to offer. There are many other films about the city that weren’t covered in the article, but it should provide readers with a great place to start. The list of honorable mentions is long and aims to select those that have not been covered, but are worth considering. Without a doubt, some have been missed.

Hope there are some movies on this list that you haven’t seen that you will be excited to watch for the first time. And if you’ve seen them, maybe it’s time for another watch. The films above describe many different stories, but what they all have in common is a depiction of Los Angeles.

Through Drew Alexander Ross

