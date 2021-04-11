Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom Knows BAFTA Success | Entertainment

“My Rainey’s Black Bottom” won two gongs at the opening night of the BAFTA Film Awards on Saturday (04.10.21).
The acclaimed drama film – which stars the late Chadwick Boseman – won the awards for costume design, makeup and hairstyling, ahead of the main event at the Royal Albert Hall on Sunday night.
This year’s ceremony is split into two days for the first time, and other opening night winners included Christopher Nolan’s thriller “Tenet,” which claimed the special visual effects gong.
Elsewhere, “ Sound of Metal ” – which stars Riz Ahmed as a drummer who loses his hearing – won the Sound Award, while “ Mank ” – the biographical drama film about screenwriter Herman J. Mankiewicz and his development of “ Citizen Kane ” – claimed the production design award.
The first night of the annual awards show – which was hosted by Clara Amfo – focused primarily on the technical awards, but Noel Clarke – the ‘Kidulthood’ and ‘Doctor Who’ actor – also received the Outstanding Contribution to Cinema Prize.
Noel, 45 – who received the BAFTA Rising Star Award in 2009 – used his acceptance speech to deliver a powerful message.
He said: “My journey in this company has been a battle at times. Right now, I know a lot of the work I’ve done is not BAFTA-worthy, but I think it’s all about travel. perhaps it was dignified and unrecognized.
“I stand on the shoulders of giants, I’m not here without the people before me, I hope people see that I tried to illegally change the industry.
“It’s for the underrepresented, anyone who sits at home and believes they can do more. This is especially for my young black boys and girls who never believe this could happen to them.
“I’m so, so grateful for this. Years ago I finished with the words yes we can, and we always can, it’s just hard, so I wanted to finish this one a little different. Sometimes. , you will feel like this is not achievable – it is is that sometimes you will feel like you are not good enough – you are, and sometimes you will feel like you are don’t deserve it – you do. “
During the ceremony, Clara also paid tribute to Prince Philip, who died on Friday morning (09.04.21).
The host said: “The Duke was the very first president of BAFTA over 60 years ago and was the first in a line of royal patronage until the current president of BAFTA, his grandson, the Duke of Cambridge.
“It is the support of Prince Philip and His Majesty the Queens throughout these years that has enabled BAFTA, in many ways, to continue through difficult times and to be here today in 2021 to celebrate another exceptional year of cinematic achievement.
