Casting Breaking Bad if it was a Hollywood movie today

It’s now been almost eight years since the internet exploded after the final of breaking Bad, and meanwhile, there was a spin-off and even a follow-up original film from Netflix. The writers pulled tons of miles out of these characters, and rightly so, because they all have so much depth.

Even the characters who only appeared in a few episodes are memorable, and that’s in part thanks to the actors who portray them. However, just as the series would look very different if made in the UK, a Hollywood film from the award-winning TV series could be just as exciting as the series.

ten Gomez – Michael Pea

It would be easy to mistake Michael Pea for being a comedy actor, as he is most famous for his hilarious performance as Luis in the The ant ManHowever, this is only a bonus, as his performances in the Oscar crash and the police drama End of the guard tour showed just how capable he is as a dramatic actor. The role of Hanks partner Gomez (Steven Michael Quezada) would be perfect for Pea, as Gomez strikes that balance between drama and comedy perfectly.

9 Mike – Robert De Niro

Robert De Niro has played a mobster countless times. In fact, his character in Irish, a former hitman who looks back with regret on the mistakes of his life now that he has lost his entire family, has an arc very similar to Mike. And while the roles are so similar, like Mike is one of the most loyal characters on the show, just like Frank Sheeran is to Jimmy Hoffa. De Niro could take on the role more than anyone.

8 Saul Goodman – Eddie Murphy

What Bob Odenkirk did with Saul Goodman was amazing, as he became the MVP of the entire series and even stole the stage from Bryan Cranston at times. A character who seemed more of the world of Malcolm in the middle when he first appeared, he became the most three-dimensional character on the show.

And there are few actors who can blur the lines between outright comedy and drama, but given his triumphant returnDolemite is my name, Eddie Murphy would give an incredible portrait of the criminal lawyer. Well breaking Bad had the perfect ending, it was followed byYou better call Saul, and if it was a movie, Murphy would kill him.

7 Marie – Stephanie Kurtzuba

Be another star of Irish, Stephanie Kurtzuba has had great success with Martin Scorsese, since she also starred in the wolf of Wall Streetlike Kimmie Belzer. And everything the actress went through between those two films proved how much of a sleepy Hollywood actress she was.

Kurtzuba has shown she has the emotional chops, and given how hilarious Marie (Betsy Brandt) can be on the show, whether it’s overprotective of Hank or criticizing him for collecting minerals, Kurtzuba can capture that perfectly.

6 Todd – Ansel Elgort

Despite being a star and having starring roles in films like Baby Driver, Divergent, and The fault in our stars, the public still hasn’t seen too much of Ansel Elgort’s lineup.

However, his past roles have been largely subdued, as the characters he plays generally don’t like to show their emotions, which is similar to psychopath Todd (Jesse Plemons.) And given that Elgort is the head of the remake. by Steven Spielberg. West Side Story, a film where failure or success is based almost solely on performance, the young actor is likely to be able to pull it off.

5 Gustavo Fring – Don Cheadle

As the owner of Los Pollos Hermanos, the fast food joint of a crystal meth empire, Gustavo Fring was brought to a terrifying life by Giancarlo Esposito. Espositois is an extremely influential presence in everything he does, although Fring is arguably his best character.

Don Cheadle could make the character just as iconic on the big screen, and while he doesn’t typically get much screen time as a War Machine in the MCU, he’s an Oscar nominated actor for his role in Rwanda Hotel.Cheadle finally gets to be a villain in the next one Space jamsequel, but so far audiences haven’t seen him in a truly antagonistic role.

4 Hank -Laurence Fishburne

Laurance Fishburne can play absolutely anyone. He went from playing a child in the Vietnam War to Apocalypse now, an evil gangster in King of New York, and the leader of an uprising against the machines in The matrix.

And although the talented actor moved into his role as Dr Raymond Langston in CSI: Crime Scene Investigation, he never fully fleshed out a detective-type role on the big screen. And considering how Hank (Dean Norris) has the most intense scenes on the show, Fishburne would pull off, because he has such an imposing presence, just like Norris.

3 Skyler -Amy Adams

Skyler (Anna Gunn) has had a bad reputation among fans of the show, although her husband has done much more heinous deeds than she could even dream of.

But if there’s one actress who could draw fans to her side, it’s Amy Adams. Whether in The master or American Hustle, Adams has a sort of gravitational pull when it comes to the audience. And even in his films which are not so loved, like Steel man, she is still a force.

2 Jesse – Evan Peters

Whether or not audiences will see Evan Peters as Quicksilver again is up in the air, and while the cast of the cast is a bit light if it weren’t for the X Men movies and american horror story, the actor showed how much fun he can have with his character.

Aaron Paul did so well at Jesse giving off that lovely vibe of comedic relief, as he put so much effort into each variation of screaming b ** ch. Peters could capture that same energy that Paul perfected on the show.

1 Walter – Brad Pitt

At first glance, it might be a little shocking to imagine Brad Pitt as a struggling high school teacher, but he’s actually played middle joes before, more recently in The big court and Moneyball. And although to this day he is in great shape, it is easy to forget the actor’s age. He could master the role of an unlucky 50-year-old teacher. And at the same time, Pitt can also play an evil, demanding, and selfish antagonist just like Heisenberg.

