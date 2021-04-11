Entertainment
Chon Buri entertainment venues closed after wave
Chon Buri’s Center for Covid-19 Situation Administration (CCSA) on Saturday ordered all entertainment venues closed after the province reported 141 new cases, while Chiang Mai saw a daily spike of nearly 200 in one day.
The Chon Buri Provincial Public Health Bureau website said the 141 new cases included three clusters – two of which were linked to entertainment venues in Pattaya and Bangkok.
The first group that emerged at the Flintstone pub had 54 new cases, bringing its total to 90. The second group had two new cases contracting the virus from a family that had been to the Bangkok International Auto Show. The total number of cases in this cluster was 15.
The third group which involves a Japanese national contracting the virus at the Krystal Club in the Thong Lor area of Bangkok has had a new case. This cluster had 43 cases as of April 10.
The provincial public health office is looking for the 872 people who have been in contact with those infected.
The re-emergence of Covid-19 in the eastern province of Chon Buri this month resulted in 225 cases.
A spike in cases has tempered the atmosphere at the province’s famous Bang Saen Beach despite the festive Songkran holiday, sparking concerns among local businesses over a possible loss of profits during Songkran.
In Chiang Mai, authorities confirmed 186 new cases of Covid-19, bringing the total for the recent outbreak this month to 381.
Many people who visited the places appearing within the deadlines of infected people reportedly went to hospitals to take a Covid-19 test.
The new infections are believed to have been linked to places of entertainment, the root of most of the infections that have spread across the country in recent days.
The delays showed that many infected patients had visited several nightlife establishments.
The province started building a field hospital on Friday and plans to increase the number of beds to 1,000.
Many provincial army units have helped transport beds and medical supplies to set up a new 1,000-bed capacity field hospital at the Chiang Mai International Convention and Exhibition Center in Chiang Mai. Muang district.
The Upper North Thai Hotel Association has urged hotels in the area to provide beds for the field hospital. The association said 142 beds have been donated so far.
In Bangkok, the military confirmed that an army officer was infected with Covid-19 but denied contracting the virus at entertainment venues in the Thong Lor area.
Deputy Army spokesman Major General Thirapong Patthamasing na Ayudhya confirmed that the army officer, a female lieutenant, contracted Covid-19 while dining with his friend who was traveled to Thong Lor on April 3. She didn’t know her friend was there.
The lieutenant later learned that her friend was infected and decided to be tested at King Prajadhipok Memorial Hospital in Chanthaburi. She separated from the others while awaiting the results, he said.
The army officer and his colleagues at the Royal Thai Armed Forces headquarters were reportedly infected after visiting the Thong Lor area.
A source said they withheld information from their superiors and reported to work as usual.
