Amy Deal: Bob Denver’s Widow Writes “Gilligan’s Dreams,” A Look At Actor’s Personal Life | Features / Entertainment

I spent countless hours watching Gilligans Island, thinking I wish I had known Bob Denver. I always thought he was probably one of the sweetest, funniest humans and it would be amazing to know him. Well, thanks to his wife Dreama, we can all do just that.
Gilligans Dreams: The other side of the island, is the story of Bob, Dreama and their son Colin. Dreama takes you into their life with all its ups and downs, heartache, good times and bad times. You’ll read how a young girl from West Virginia traveled to Florida to star in a play with Gilligan himself, not knowing it would change her life. How they fell in love, got married, had a baby, and ultimately moved to West Virginia to settle down and raise their son.
But like most stories, their happiness forever hasn’t been easy. You will discover this little boy and his early years. Bob and Dreama spent years trying to get answers as to why their son was not progressing and how a doctor told them to institutionalize him. The two had different reactions to this suggestion, but both were determined that it would never happen.
Besides Colin’s stories, my favorite story was about their wedding in Vegas while staying in the Sahara. Dreama was making money one night at the casino and even though they had already planned to get married, Bob always told everyone that he had married her for money. All this for $ 750!
There are stories about the Bobs casts, many TV shows, appearances, and their parts together. I loved hearing that Russell Johnson was the lover I always thought he was. Did you know he was a beneficiary of Purple Heart? Stories of time spent with Dawn Wells and trips to the White House are great read.
However, like any good writer, Dreama made me experience all the emotions. She didn’t remember anything while telling their story. Everything is here. The good, the bad, the happy and the sad. I laughed, I hurt, I celebrated and I cried. I remember crying when I heard Bob passed away and I cried when I read him in the book. I could feel that Bob didn’t want to go and Dreama didn’t want to let him go. I understood it, I knew it was going to happen, and when it finally happened, I cried.
This book is a great read and I think everyone would enjoy it. Thank you Dreama for sharing Bob with us, giving us a glimpse into the amazing life you’ve had together, and getting us to know Colin and, of course, you better! I know Bob is looking down, smiling and thinking how proud he is of his dreams.
Now everyone sit down and read the story for yourself. You will not be disappointed.
Amy Deal is a Huntington novelist.
