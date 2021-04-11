Body Cam video shows LAPD improperly accosting black man in Hollywood – The Black Chronicle





Featured Video On The Black America Web TO CLOSE Antone Austin, a music producer residing in Hollywood, California, was forcibly arrested in 2019 by LAPD agents in response to a domestic disturbance involving a white man. However, when cops arrived at the scene, they quickly and mistakenly assumed Austin was their suspect and arrested him and his girlfriend according to recently released footage from a body camera video. NBC Los Angeles has been covering the story of Austins for quite some time, including an early March report in which he details what happened on the day of the arrest that led him and his girlfriend to in prison. According to the March 9 report, Austin explained that he was thrown to the ground and arrested, stating that he believed in the incident when it was due to the fact that he was a black man. The incident took place on May 24, 2019, near where Austin lived and he was unaware that a neighbor had called 911 for police assistance due to the return of an ex-boyfriend at his residence. The woman’s call disconnected before she could complete the description of the ex-boyfriend, but LAPD agents were on their way to the apartment complex when they ran into Austin. Austin shared details of the agents’ comments with NBC, which were confirmed as a judge allowed the body camera footage to be shared publicly. This guy? an officer can be heard saying before his partner comes back saying Probably and proceeds to arrest Austin. The Austins’ girlfriend Michelle Michlewicz tried to get the police to understand that they didn’t have the right guy, but they allegedly pushed her to the ground and handcuffed them both for resisting arrest. It later emerged that the suspect was a much shorter white male than Austin, and as a result, the city of Los Angeles faces a civil rights lawsuit against Austin and Michlewicz. NBC Los Angeles opened its latest report by saying the city of Los Angeles sealed the video on court request, but is now listed as evidence in the ongoing trial. SEE ALSO: Black man who murdered his mother arrested for beating Asian woman in New York Botham Jean Boulevard unveiled in front of the Dallas Police Department [VIDEO] Baltimore on track to regain control of its police department for the first time in 160 years 6 photos

Body Cam video shows LAPD improperly accosting black man in Hollywood

was originally published on

