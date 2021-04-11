BAFTA Awards 2021: List of Craft Winners





Spread over two nights, Saturday’s ceremony – which took place virtually from London’s Royal Albert Hall handed out eight awards, mostly in the artisan categories.

Ma Rainey’s black background, Mank, sound of metal, principleand Rocks were among the winners of the opening ceremony of the 2021 BAFTA Film Awards, spanning two nights for the first time. Held virtually from the Royal Albert Hall in London, eight mostly craft-focused awards were presented on Saturday, including broadcast, costumes, makeup and hairstyling, production design, sound, special visual effects, British short film and British animated short. The remaining awards, including performance and best film categories will be handed out on Sunday, with Hosted by BBC radio presenter Clara Amfo, the evening also saw actor, director and writer Noel Clarke, best known for the Kidulthood film trilogy, awarded with the Outstanding British Contribution to Cinema Award. Nominated supporting actor Leslie Odom Jr. performed “Speak Now”, her Oscar nominated song from One night in Miami (for which he won a BAFTA nomination for Best Supporting Actor). Prince William was scheduled to make a special appearance in a pre-recorded interview and also make a video speech at Sunday’s ceremony, but BAFTA confirmed on Saturday that he had stepped down from the two nights after Prince Philip’s death. See the full list of Saturday night ceremony winners below Ring

Metal sound, Jaime Baksht, Nicolas Becker, Phillip Bladh, Carlos Corts, Michelle Couttolenc – WINNER

Doggy style, Beau Borders, Christian P. Minkler, Michael Minkler, Warren Shaw, David Wyman

World news, Michael Fentum, William Miller, Mike Prestwood Smith, John Pritchett, Oliver Tarney

Nomadland, Sergio Diaz, Zach Seivers, Mr. Wolf Snyder

Soul, Coya Elliott, Ren Klyce, David Parker Special visual effects

Principle, Scott Fisher, Andrew Jackson, Andrew Lockley – WINNER

Doggy style, Pete Bebb, Nathan Mcguinness, Sebastian Von Overheidt

Midnight sky, Matt Kasmir, Chris Lawrence, David Watkins

Mulan, Sean Faden, Steve Ingram, Anders Langlands, Seth Maury

The one and only Ivan, Santiago Colomo Martinez, Nick Davis, Greg Fisher Short British animation

The owl and the cat, Mole Hill, Laura Duncalf – WINNER

Fire next time, Renaldho Pelle, Yanling Wang, Kerry Jade Kolbe

The song of a lost boy, Daniel Quirke, Jamie Macdonald, Brid Arnstein British short film

The present,Farah Nabulsi – WINNER

Eyelash, Jesse Lewis Reece, IkeIke Newman

Lizard, Akinola Davies, Rachel Dargavel, Wale Davies

Stroke of luck, John Addis, Rami Sarras Pantoja

Miss Curvy, Ghada Eldemellawy Production design

Mank, Donald Graham Burt, Jan Pascale – WINNER

Excavation, Maria Djurkovic, Tatiana Macdonald

The father, Peter Francis, Cathy Featherstone

World news, David Crank, Elizabeth Keenan

Rebecca, Sarah Greenwood and Katie Spencer Makeup & Hair

Black background My Raineys, Matiki Anoff, Larry M. Cherry, Sergio Lopez-Rivera, Mia Neal – WINNER

Excavation, Jenny Shircore

Hillbilly Elegy, Patricia Dehaney, Eryn Krueger Mekash, Matthew Mungle

Mank, Kimberley Spiteri and Gigi Williams

Pinocchio, Mark Coulier Costume design

Black background My Raineys, Ann Roth – WINNER

Ammonite, Michael O’connor

Excavation, Alice Babidge

Emma, Alexandra Byrne

Mank, Trish Summerville Foundry

Rocks, Lucy Pardee – WINNER

Quiet with the horses, Shaheen Baig

Judas and the Black Messiah, Alexa L. Fogel

Threatening, Julia Kim

Promising young woman, Lindsay Graham Ahanonu, Mary Vernieu







