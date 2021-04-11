The numbers game in Bollywood: will 100 crore be the new 250 crore club in the Covid era?

If Radhe or any other big movie coming out in the initial stages of returning to theaters crosses 75 crore, should we cheer it on because we are looking at the new business paradigm. Discuss

The value of the 100 crore club was slowly declining in pre-pandemic times as higher ticket prices diluted the impact of the coveted triple-digit figure. In the last few years of the previous decade, the Hindi film industry saw several films surpassing the 100 crore mark, but still ending up being a colossal disappointment compared to the budget. For example, Salman Khan who is the only star in Bollywood whose 100 crore is called underachieving, but today that may not be the case. The Covid-19 pandemic has put an end to all existing box office trends and certainly made us hit the reset button, starting from scratch.

Let’s face it, there is a stark difference between the concept of celebrity in Bollywood and that of the South Indian industry. Let’s also finally accept that the Covid-19 virus is here for another year, which means our lives will continue to be uncertain with the virus having control of our happiness. And in these uncertain times, box office collections will also be unpredictable. Business standards in Hindi cinema are bound to change in such an environment, especially with regard to the revenue model with digital platforms, as there will be a short window between theatrical release and digital premiere. .

Fear of covid-19 will continue to loom in viewers’ heads, and it may well prevent many from visiting the movie theater in the same way as before the pandemic. People who visited theaters three times a month, might just visit once a month for a movie they can’t afford to miss. People who visited the movie theater for leisure could now wait to see if the film is worth their time and money, as the pandemic has put a lot of strain on finances. To add to the loss of hearing visiting the movie theater due to the factors mentioned above, there is also a set of spectators who will avoid visiting the movie theater out of fear, while there is also a small number of viewers. people, whose habit of consuming cinema has changed and now prefers to wait 4 weeks to watch it at ease in the digital world, rather than planning an auditorium visit.

Basically, the industry has to take small steps with every movie that passes to achieve a storyline that comes closest to what was in the pre-pandemic era. Reaching normal can take 8 months, 12 months or even longer, but it depends on the flow of releases, as the movies come out the more attendance will be and that will lead us to draw an exact conclusion about the change in the consumption model. also, the psychosis of fear. But as mentioned above, now it’s all about starting from scratch.

The three major releases in the coming times, which have held back to support theaters for more than a year, include Rohit Shettys’ crime drama Sooryavanshi, directed by Akshay Kumar, star of Salman Khan Radhe, directed by Prabhudheva and director Kabir Khan, 83 starring Ranveer Singh as Kapil Dev. All three biggies have held back for over 12 months, bearing the risk of hitting theaters even in uncertain times like this to support exhibitors and are expected to open on the big screen in the May-August window. So what can we expect from the theater industry?

Let’s be honest here. The life biz of the three films would be far from what they would have earned in the pre-pandemic era. Being the first three major releases, they are the ones who would play with fire, without a predefined barometer to assess or predict the biz. The first to release could earn 80 crore, the second could go up to 110, and the third one an extra 150 crore. But hey, are these good numbers? For pandemic times, YES, but how could we equate them with pre-pandemic activity? Although this is only a hypothetical analysis, but of the situation Bollywood finds itself in, it would not be wrong to say that today’s Rs 50 crore threshold is the new club of 100 While the 100 crore club will certainly be the new 200 crore club, and so on and so on.

The void will be filled with each new release, but it’s time for us to be considerate and celebrate each milestone as if it were an achievement. Anything more is always welcome, but the style of pandemic reporting for Bollywood films will change. A comparison to the pre-covid numbers would put an unfair burden on Sooryvanshi, Radhe and 83. Well, in layman’s terms, if Sooryavanshi makes 100 crore at the box office, it would be hard for anyone to say that the film earned less than the previous detective universe film Simmba because the actual value would certainly be much higher. Likewise, although 100 crore is a minimum benchmark for Salman Khan, if a Radhe wins just around the minimum 100 crore figure at the box office, it would be unfair to say that he underperformed, as that in the middle of A pandemic is as good Rs 200 crore in pre-pandemic times.

The comparison of films in the pandemic world, must be with the pandemic releases, and certainly, with Salman Khan, and Akshay Kumar in particular who should bring audiences back to theaters. Probably the biggest pandemic day one rush for Hindi films will be for their Radhe and Sooryavanshi releases. As an industry, we haven’t even crossed the 25 crore threshold in the past year or so, so the first movie to cross that threshold or the 50 crore mark will be a milestone in the age of covidies.

We hope the storyline changes sooner and our films rocket to the 100, 200, and 300 crore clubs. Until then, we’ll have to wait and watch what’s the new read on the hit starring Salman Khan’s Radhe, Akshay Kumars Sooryavanshi, and Ranveer Singhs 83, which just might be the first big movies to hit the big screen.

