The 2010s Academy Award Winners: Where Are They Now?

Each year, the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences awards an Oscar for Best Actor through a voting system to appreciate the best actor whose film shaped the history of the cinema of the year. Not only have we seen the commercial peak of franchises like Harry potter and Fast Furious, but the 2010s also saw the rise of actors like Rami Malek, Jennifer Lawrence, Brie Larson, etc.

Related: 10 Actors Under 25 Who Have A Chance For An Oscar

That said, an award for best actor of the Oscars is such a heavy recognition. Few of the past winners have held onto the trophy securely and increased their longevity. Here are the Oscar winners for Best Actor of the 2010s and what they have been so far.

ten 2010: Colin Firth

Getty

After losing in the same category in 2009, Colin Firth made his mark in 2010 with The King’s Speech. A year later, the British actor received a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame and became one of the 100 most influential people in the world according to TIME.

Today, the frank actor still enjoys his success. He co-starred Julie Walters in The secret garden Last year.

9 2011: Jean Dujardin

AP

In the era of colorized and CGI-filled films, Jean Dujardin and Michel Hazanavicius have done the unthinkable with The artist. The film became the first black and white film to win such a prestigious award after The apartment in 1960. Dujardin also played in the likes of the wolf of Wall Street and The men of monuments. He is now preparing for Nicolas Bedos’ revival version of OSS 117: Red alert in black Africa.

8 2012: Daniel Day-Lewis

WireImage

Daniel Day-Lewis won an Oscar for his role in 2012 in Lincoln. To date, no one has ever surpassed Daniel Day-Lewis’s feat as the only actor to win three Best Actor Awards at the Oscars out of his six nominations in three different decades. As for now, the 63-year-old Briton has announced his retirement in 2017, after being nominated for an Oscar for Phantom thread.

Related: Best Movies Of The 2010s, According To The Oscars

7 2013: Matthew McConaughey

Getty

Matthew McConaughey clashed with heavyweights like Leonardo DiCaprio, Christian Bale, Chiwetel Ejiofor and Bruce Dern for the 2013 Oscars, but he came home with the trophy. the Dallas Buyers Club the actor is now enjoying his subsequent success and has even ventured into writing. His memories, Greenlights, was released last year, and it debuted at number one on The New York Times list of non-fiction bestsellers.

6 2014: Eddie Redmayne

Getty

After years of acting in theatrical productions, Eddie Redmayne won his grand prize for his performances of Stephen Hawking in The theory of everything. He recently shared the stage with Sacha Baron Cohen in The Chicago 7 trial. For now, the Fantastic beast the actor is preparing for a third untitled film for the Fantastic beast franchise.

5 2015: Leonardo DiCaprio

NBC / Oscars

Leonardo DiCaprio is a multigenerational actor who has undoubtedly made his cultural impact over the years. However, his hard work finally paid off in 2015 after winning the award for playing in The ghost.

Now, the outspoken actor has several projects coming up on his horizon. He’s about to join the star cast of Netflix Don’t look up starring Jennifer Lawrence, Jonah Hill, Ariana Grande, Timothe Chalamet, Kid Cudi and more.

4 2016: Casey Affleck

Reuters

Casey Affleck is a versatile actor. For its representation in Manchester by the sea, Affleck has won Critics Choice, Golden Globe, BAFTA and Oscar for Best Actor. He also produced The world to come, which was released in February 2021 via limited-release video-on-demand media.

Related: The 10 Youngest Oscar Winners

3 2017: Gary Oldman

Shutterstock

It’s impressive how Gary Oldman nailed the impression of Winston Churchill in Darkest hour. The actor, who has been famously considered one of the highest-paid movie stars of all time, is still very active in Hollywood. He recently signed a lucrative deal with Apple to star in Slow horses, and it will mark his very first adventure as a main character in a television series.

2 2018: Rami Malek

ABC

Born into a family of Egyptian immigrants, Rami Malek’s story to fame is an inspiring American dream story. He won the Oscar for Best Actor after his portrayal of Freddie Mercury in Bohemian Rhapsody.

For now, the Mr. Robot The star took care of the development of a film with Sam Esmail about an undercover Muslim FBI working after the 9/11 tragedy. His latest film, No time to die, was slated to hit theaters last year but has been delayed until September 2021.

1 2019: Joaquin Phoenix

AP

Finally, there’s Joaquin Phoenix who, after years of breakthroughs, won the Best Actor award for Joker. He is now ready to play the role of Napoleon Bonaparte in Musette and still has a plethora of upcoming projects to come.

The outspoken social activist has also raised funds for Amazon Watch and Extinction Rebellion through his work in Guardians of life. He never hesitates to make his voice heard, especially when it comes to social equality and animal rights.

Next: The Best Actor Winners Of The 2000s Oscars: Where Are They Now?



following

10 facts about Snoop Dogg we almost forgot







About the Author