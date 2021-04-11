Saturday Night Live responds to Derek Chauvin trial





After two weeks of testimony, the murder trial of Derek Chauvin, the former officer charged with the death of George Floyd, has seized viewers, including hosts of a fictitious news show on Saturday Night Live, who have drawn very different conclusions from what they had seen. This weekend, SNL started off with a kickoff of a local lunchtime show called Eye on Minnesota and hosted by Ego Nwodim, Kenan Thompson, Kate McKinnon and Alex Moffat. Reacting to the case so far, Nwodim said: ‘Watching this trial brought back so many bad feelings from last summer. Moffat added with support, the video footage alone should tell you everything you need to know about what happened. And I hope that justice will be done.

McKinnon said: Looks like we all agree that there’s no way for Derek Chauvin to get away from it. With immediate and conscious skepticism, Nwodim and Thompson both responded: Welllllll

Nwodim pointed out that the defense attempt to argue that George Floyds’ drug use was somehow responsible is simply deplorable. Thompson added: It was clearly an act of desperation to create doubt where there is none. Exactly, McKinnon said, and there’s no way the juries could fall for it. Again, Thompson and Nwodim did not share this certainty. Moffat asked them, what are you trying to say?

Thompson replied: Look, you all sound like good people. Nwodim added, let’s just say we’ve seen this movie before. McKinnon tried to offer encouragement. I think the skepticism about the legal process is valid, she said. Historically, police have escaped in other cases like this. Thompson asked Nwodim, historically? Nwodim replied: She means every time. Moffat tried more categorically to arouse some optimism. You can at least admit that this country has made a lot of progress recently, he said. For who? Thompson asked. When? Nwodim asked. There was agreement from the white co-hosts when Nwodim said, “There is a glaring gap in the way black people are treated by the police. And again, when Thompson said: We need real solutions to solve these problems. But Moffat hesitated when Nwodim added, and we start with the repairs. I thought I had it, she told Thompson. As their program moved on to other news, McKinnon said: Sadly, we lost royalty yesterday. Yes, said Nwodim. The DMX rapper has passed away.

Correcting her, McKinnon says: The Prince. Nwodim replied, Girl, Prince was dead. Weekend Update Jokes of the Week

At the weekend updates desk, presenters Colin Jost and Michael Che criticized scandals surrounding Rep. Matt Gaetz and opposition to Georgia’s new voting law. Jost started: Well, our favorite Florida congressman Matt Gaetz is back in the news. But this time it’s good. Just kidding, it’s always the sex thing. Matt Gaetz, who looks like all the guys from American Pie put together, would have sent $ 900 on Venmo to an alleged sex trafficker, who then passed the exact same amount on to three young women in payments labeled Tuition and School. Which, if true, would make him the only congressman to actually help with student loans. But at least Gaetz takes the allegations seriously. That is why, yesterday, he spoke at the first Women For America summit. Which is a good change to see women paying an hour with Matt Gaetz. My favorite moment was when Gaetz pointed out the support he received from other politicians. [He played video of Gaetz saying, This past week has been full of encouragement, from President Trump, Marjorie Taylor Greene and Jim Jordan.] Oh no. Oh no. Did he say these were good character references? Who was next on his list, the ghost of Jeffrey Epstein? What continued: Senator Mitch McConnell, seen here watching a child get into a foreign van, spoke out against companies opposing Georgia’s new election law, saying they should stay out of politics Coincidentally, stay apart from politics is also Georgia’s new rule for blacks. Weekend Update Bit of the Week in the Office

While it naturally didn’t miss out on its first announcement, the Spotify Renegades: Born in the USA podcast, which features discussions between former President Obama and Bruce Springsteen, left some of his listeners cold. Still, in this weekend update segment, the hosts tried to make the case that they were fully proficient in this out-of-the-box medium. Beck Bennett played an upbeat, if somewhat awkward, Springsteen, and Chris Redd played Obama, who is certain he is a great conversationalist, wrestling with mundane topics like finding a box of strawberries on the sidewalk. A puzzled Che said to them: To such interesting people, it looked like two guys talking. Bennett replied, it’s a podcast.

