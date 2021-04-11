Story continues: a county to add, renovate the Scotia Library





Beth Sweet stood in front of the white painted wooden shelves of the Scotia Branch Library scanning rows of DVDs for weekend entertainment. I’ve been coming here since I was little, said Sweet. The Schenectady County Legislature will vote on Tuesday to extend the lease between them, the County Library System and the Village of Scotia for the 23-year library until 2070. The lease was scheduled to expire in 2047. Extending the lease means the county will have more time to help the library grow and maintain its historic presence in the community. The county will add an 850 square foot addition to the rear of the building, which will be used as meeting space and have disabled accessible washrooms. Renovations will also be made to the building. These renovations include: Replacing the slate roof

Repair of wood siding and chimney parts

Painting the exterior

Installation of stone drainage around the exterior of the building Sweet, who continues to go to the library at least once a week, said the addition was a great idea. Deputy library director Devon Hedges said the county has hired architects who specialize in historic buildings to ensure the building’s historical relevance is incorporated into the addition. The library has been in the Abraham Glen House since 1929 after the Collins family handed over the property to the village for $ 30,000. The house was built around 1730. Descendants of Abraham Glen lived in the house until 1842, said county historian Bill Buell. In 1842, the Collins family bought the house and lived there until the early 1920s. Annie Collins bequeathed the house to a Catholic fraternity called the Daughters of Wisdom who wanted to use the property to house disabled children, but did not. realized they weren’t able to do this because of the way the house was built, Buell said. Thus, in 1928, the property was returned to the village. Buell said the building has been listed on the National Register of Historic Places since 2004. Library supervisor Brenda Rice said the addition also means more space for library-offered programs like crafts, after-school and summer programs for kids, and yoga. Yoga is currently taking place in one of the main spaces and has hosted over 20 people at one point or another. But limited space throughout the library means it can feel cramped at times, an issue the addition would alleviate. Hedges said the community continues to grow and use the space for a variety of reasons and in order to make anything possible we need to grow. Hedges said plans for the addition have already been approved. County Attorney Chris Gardner said in a note to legislature committees that the project will cost $ 760,000, of which more than $ 345,000 will be covered by a state grant. Gardner said the county will cover the rest of the project’s expenses. He also said on Saturday that the project could start within the next month. More from The Daily Gazette: Categories: News, Schenectady County







