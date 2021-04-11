Not ‘Udta Punjab’, Diljit Dosanjh made his first Bollywood appearance in THIS movie





Diljit Dosanjh has worked in numerous Bollywood films since his debut in Udta Punjab including Phillauri, Welcome to New York, Soorma and Good Newwzamong others. A lesser known fact about the Sauda Khara Kharasinger is he had made his first Bollywood appearance in Riteish Deshmukh and Genelia D’souza’s Tere Naal Love Ho Gaya. Dosanjh had sung Pipi pa pei pa,a dance number for the film and also had the option of appearing in the video for the song. He had a rather elegant entrance with a black turban and a coordinated white suit with black trims. Diljit has been shown to be a superstar with his fans rushing to get his autograph. Pee pa pei paexplains why a Jat (person belonging to North India) decides to drink alcohol, giving two reasons: When he’s in love When the person he’s in love with doesn’t return the favor. Diljit Dosanjh’s first appearance in Bollywood Diljit Dosanjh’s Bollywood Hits Pee pa pei pa not only marked Diljit Dosanjh’s first appearance in Bollywood, but also his very first song to appear in a Bollywood film. The singer-turned-actor went on to give numerous hit singles, including Mere Dad Ki Maruti (Mere Dad Ki Maruti),Tung Tung Baje (Singh Is Bling), Proper Patola (Namaste England) and many more. He has also sung many hits for his Bollywood films includingIshq Di Baajiyan (Soorma), Pant Mein Gun (Welcome to New York), Dil Todeya (Arjun Patiala), and SaudaKhara Khara (Good Newwz). Diljit Dosanjh’s upcoming projects Diljit Dosanjh awaits his period of romantic comedy in Punjabi Jodito be released on June 24, 2021. He will star alongside Nimrat Khaira in the film. Diljit will also be part of the producer panel under his Dosanjhwala Productions banner. Amberdeep Singh will direct the film. Another film expected by Dosanjh in the year is Honsla Rakh,another romantic comedy film in Punjabi. Diljit will not only star in the film, but will also be the director. Honsla rakh will also play Shehnaaz Gill and Sonam Bajwa. The film will be released on October 15, 2021. (Promotional image source: Diljit Dosanjh Instagram) Get the latest entertainment news from India and around the world. Now follow your favorite TV celebrities and TV updates. Republic World is your one stop destination for trends Bollywood News. Log in today to stay up to date with all the latest news and headlines from the entertainment world.







