SNL: Carey Mulligans’ husband Marcus Mumford of Mumford & Sons crushes actors in opening monologue





Carey Mulligans' husband, musician Marcus Mumford of Mumford & Sons, made an impromptu appearance during his opening monologue on Saturday Night Live. Mulligan made her debut as a host on Saturday (April 10). As usual, she delivered the opening monologue, telling the audience: I spent the last year in quarantine in the English countryside with my husband and two young children, which is the start of most horror films. As she said her husband was at home looking after their children, Mumford quickly stood up, revealing her presence in the audience. The couple were childhood penpals and married in 2012. advised Do you know if they have booked a musical guest for tonight? Mumford, the lead singer of Mumford & Sons, asked him. When Mulligan assured him that yes, a musical guest (Kid Cudi) was already lined up, Mumford humorously insisted: if they end up needing someone, I'm very happy to do that. He then began to play his guitar, to the Mulligans' apparent surprise. I thought you were giving me the signal, he explained. When Mulligan asked him about this alleged signal, he added: Our secret couple signal for Play the guitar. The actor reacted in false dismay, but Mumford was not deterred and ended up joining her on stage for the remainder of her monologue. Newsletter on independent culture The best of movies, music, TV and radio straight to your inbox every week Mulligan is currently in the running for the Oscar for Best Actress for her role in Promising young woman. The ceremony will take place on April 25.

