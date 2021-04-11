Beverly Hills alarm clock renamed The Daly House





The Daly House name change was sparked by a generous donation from the Daly family, led by Hollywood veteran Robert A. Daly, who has held senior positions at Warner Bros., Warner Music Group, CBS and the Los Angeles Dodgers.

Los Angeles-based Awakening Recovery has a new name for its men’s salvage house, the Daly House. The name change was announced in late March and came with a generous gift from the Daly family, supported by iconic industry leader Robert A. Daly, who ran Warner Bros., Warner Music Group, CBS and the Los Angeles Dodgers, and his son Robert A. Daly Jr., who is the founding chairman of the board of Awakening Recovery. The house, located south of Beverly Hills, had been leased to the non-profit organization since its launch in July 2016. In addition to the house, the Dalyss pledged at the end of 2020 to donate 200,000 $ per year for five years to support the work of Awakening Recovery, which will expand to include a women’s recovery house, by David van der Velde, co-founder and executive director of Awakening Recovery. “Now that we own the house rather than renting it out, this strengthens our long-term viability and gives us a great opportunity to attract additional grants and foundations, especially as we plan to expand with a home for women in the near future, ”he added. . The program focuses on long-term recovery in 12 steps. Since the doors opened, Awakening Recovery has helped more than 100 men, reporting a success rate of between 80 and 90%. The house, which currently has a waiting list, can accommodate 18 men at a time. The work done by Awakening Recovery is more necessary than ever, explains van der Velde. “The CDC says fentanyl-related deaths in the United States have increased by 27% over the past year and that the need for rehabilitation centers like Awakening Recoverys Daly House has never been greater. house Daly having been periodically or chronically homeless, seeking an alternative to incarceration, having mental health problems and, in any event, lacking basic resources due to his active dependence on drugs and alcohol. but the severe pressure the pandemic has placed on public health, housing and social service systems. “ A version of this story first appeared in the April 7 issue of The Hollywood Reporter magazine. Click here to subscribe.







