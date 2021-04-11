COLUMN: Lawmakers downgrade public notice bills | Entertainment

Wordsmithery does a good practice on the editorial page of the Chowan Herald, an Edenton-based weekly.

The topic of discussion is a floating question in the North Carolina House of Representatives that would amend existing state law and allow local governments to post public notices on their country’s website, instead of posting information in local newspapers.

Herald columnist Miles Layton notes that the authors of the bills have apparently changed their minds. They are now saying they will delete the wording from House Bills 35 and 51 instead.

Three of the main supporters of these bills Bobby Hanig (R-Powells Point), Howard Hunter (D-Ahoskie) and Edward Goodwin (R-Edenton) signed a letter to the editor of the Herald, which was published on 18 March. , they clarified their position which they believe is not to harm community newspapers.

Together, these three lawmakers represent the voters of 10 Northeastern counties that are mentioned in the two bills Bertie, Camden, Chowan, Currituck, Gates, Hertford, Pasquotank, Perquimans, Tyrrell and Washington.

Lawmakers wrote: The original intention of these bills was to add an additional layer of information for the public using county websites in conjunction with GS 1-597, a state bill that requires all public notices, hearings on land use, tax matters, etc. ., be advertised in the local newspaper.

This existing law was passed in 1939 … when we had no internet, no websites, no social media; daily posts were the best way to disseminate notices to the public. Now there are very few daily publications, deadlines for articles are not as opportune as a website, and newspaper circulation is significantly lower (serving only about 20% of the population in our three districts) , said lawmakers.

However, there is a curious phrase in these two bills. Wording instead of seems to be trying to get around GS 1-597 or at least give counties the cover to direct all public notices to their websites instead of the local newspaper as required by law, so we tried to remove this wording.

So even though we were the primary sponsors, we didn’t think the bills lived up to their original intent and we tried to change it. This is how legislation works. It’s very organic, and everything is subject to change at any time, for whatever reason, and the whole process of drafting a bill, working in committee and even voting on the ground is not exempt, lawmakers said.

Think about some … then vote: How would you rate this Letter to the Editor on the Word Forge Scale? Throw in some tap dancing, if you feel like it.

Obviously, Reps Hanig, Hunter, and Goodwin are stepping back a bit after shaking state newspaper editors. The old adage rings true: never fight with someone who buys ink by the barrel.

The North Carolina General Assembly website (as of April 5) had yet to make the wording change to delete bills instead. Both proposals are currently based in the House Rules, Schedules and Operations Committee.

Why does North Carolina need two new laws to force 23 counties to do what they should be doing anyway … post their public notices on their own websites?

If it’s legitimate, why not write to the other 77 counties as well?

Better yet, let us relegate House Bills 35 and 51 to the legislative boneyard to which they belong. May they rest in peace.