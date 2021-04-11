Bollywoods Biggies Vs. Content Creators: Prepare To Witness The Biggest Open Challenge On Instagram

Who in Bollywood is calling on creators to blindly follow the trends, will content creators finally speak up? Find out below.

Wait! Did the Bollywood Brotherhood just dissuade content creators from being too unoriginal? Bollywood whos called on them to blindly follow the trends and do the same thing over and over again. Now is the time for creators to speak up and prove that content is not dead yet. Will they respond to Bollywood celebrities back or have they already accepted that #ContentIsDead?

Recently, Bollywood actress and former Miss Universe finalist Neha Dhupia called out content creators for their lack of innovation in their posts. She’s tired of watching the same reels made on the same trend over and over again. Does she wonder if #ContentIsDead? In this video, Neha tries to complete a trending reel challenge, but abruptly stops halfway complaining that it’s too irritating to do the same steps on the same song over and over again. Neha then accuses the creators of joining the trending bandwagon in the name of content creation. According to Neha, if influencers and creators are serious about entertaining audiences, they should at least come up with original and unique content. And if the content isn’t unique or something new, then it’s just a waste of the internet.

Harping to the Air of Neha Dhupia is Bollywood director Farah Khan. After watching the reel shared by Neha, the actor-director couldn’t help but appreciate the hilarious roast of the content creators. Farah agrees that the original talent is already eclipsed by the endless trends on Instagram. She also misses the cut-and-paste content which only adds to the bulk of the trending content already present on social platforms. Urging the creators to come back with a solid defense, she insists that something new and eye-catching will turn the tables instantly! It’s high time for #SpeakUpCreators!

Content creators have attached themselves and are offering wild answers to defend their work. And we think it wouldn’t be wrong to say that the content isn’t dead yet. From creating extraordinary materials to delivering unique content, creators are back in power. And from shooting new content to launching a whole new trend, the journey for content creators has never been easy! Let’s hear what content creators have to say about roast:

