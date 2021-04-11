A native of Lancaster, Broadway actor Eliseo Romn directs “On Your Feet!” at Dutch Apple | Entertainment

Broadway actor Eliseo Romn has taken on a new challenge, but with artistic material that is very familiar to him and close to his heart. It is also a homecoming.

Romn directs On Your Feet !, the musical about the life and career of singers Gloria and Emilio Estefan, for Prather Productions, in which the Lancaster native starred as he left his old career to perform in full force. time.

The show, in which Romn portrayed Gloria Estefans’ father on Broadway from 2015 to 2017, opens Thursday at the Dutch Apple Dinner Theater in Lancaster after a run at the Prather Family Dinner Theater on Broadway, Florida.

This is my directorial debut, Romn said in a phone interview. It was a very exciting and scary idea when it was presented to me.

I knew that, from the Fathers, I would be supported, and I love the show, and I’m so familiar with it, he says. I’ve been with this for so long that I knew I was going to be okay.

Jobs for theater professionals have been scarce since the COVID-19 pandemic shut down Broadway theaters and many other venues across America.

I missed the connection of being with a group of actors and singers, dancers and creatives, Romn, who lives in New York but often visits his father, sisters and other members of the his family in Lancaster.

That’s why for me, when I got to Florida, and this group of actors started showing up in the rehearsal space, I remember looking at … my assistant, and we were so moved because that this was the first time (since the pandemic) that we could be in a room and know that something special is going to happen today, something magical will happen during these next two weeks of rehearsal, he says .

We get to watch … the audience be lifted in a way that hasn’t been in a while, Romn says.

All of my actors there are doing an amazing job, he says. The same casting will occur in the Dutch production of Apple.

And the audience in Florida, he says, responded with a lot of dancing at their tables with their masks on, which is awesome. … It’s that breakthrough of being able to feel a sense of normalcy, when you have art, music, and emotion and all that stuff coming together at that time.

The show chronicles how the Estefans, both from Cuba, met, combined their talents, fell in love and fought to break into the pop music charts.

The show comes with a story of two immigrants who came to this country to make a life for themselves, and who started working hard and … created this empire and became these stars after so many years, says Romn. . They had obstacles, where they were put in lockers, at the beginning, because they were a Latin group and they wanted to cross and they were not allowed to start, but they managed to get through. clear a path.

There is a cultural aspect of the spectacle that is universal that we tend to forget in our country that a large part of our country is made up of so many people from other places, says Romn. And that’s the fabric of what our country is.

It’s a cast of mostly Hispanic characters and actors, Romn says. It is a rare thing. It was a rare thing when we did it on Broadway, and it’s a rare thing now.

Support stars

Working with Adriel Orlando Garcia, who plays Romns’ former role in Prather productions, Romn says he felt emotional while singing his ballad from the show, When Someone Comes Into Your Life, in front of Gloria Estefan.

The song imagines the advice that José could have given his daughter; Fajardo served in Vietnam and later developed multiple sclerosis, with Estefan taking care of him when he was so ill he could no longer speak.

It just brought me back to when I first sang it in a reading with Gloria, and how she cried and cried, Romn says. As she cried with each performance, she heard this song. I remember she was always waiting at the back of the house and she said, Eliseo, you killed me, you do it every time and it always catches me off guard.

Romn also recalls how the Estefans have been a constant presence throughout the development of the show, which tells their story through their own songs such as Conga, Rhythm is Gonna Get You and Get On Your Feet.

Romn says he was one of five artists who passed the two-year casting and testing process for the show, from first reading the musicals to opening it on Broadway.

Working with Gloria and Emilio, they were there, always. They were there for that first reading every time after, he said. They were there for the rehearsals for the workshop, they were there when we went to Chicago … they were there with us when we opened on Broadway. They were there with us until closing time.

They were very active and very present and they were very loving and just welcoming and generous in spirit, he said.

And, while they couldn’t make it to the opening night at the Broadway Palm, Romn says, the Estefans sent in a congratulatory video to play for the cast.

Broadway banking

Romn graduated from JP McCaskey High School in 1978, the year Gloria and Emilio Estefan got married. He worked in the banking industry in Lancaster while performing in musicals in various local theaters.

I started working with Dutch Apple and loved the theater, says Romn. And I worked with EPAC (Ephrata Performing Arts Center) and Fulton, but it was always in my free time until I decided to step away from the bank and take a chance and see if there was an opportunity in theater, music and singing. .

Between the Dutch Apple and the Broadway Palm, Romn has starred in shows such as Pajama Game, Will Rogers Follies, and Evita playing the key role of Che.

After moving to New York City, he joined the professional Broadway choir Inspirational Voices, which he still performs with, and appeared in an off-Broadway production of Godspell before playing the role of Piragua Guy in Lin’s first major musical. -Manuel Mirandas, In the Heights In 2008.

Another Broadway gig, in Leap of Faith, as well as regional productions of premier musicals such as Zorro in Atlanta and Little Miss Sunshine in California directed by Franklin & Marshall College graduate James Lapine followed.

Then came On your feet!

Awaiting reopening

In 2018, Romn reprized his role as Piragua Guy, a water ice seller singing in New York’s Washington Heights neighborhood in a concert version of In the Heights at the Kennedy Center in Washington, DC.

While you won’t see him in his old role in the film version of In the Heights, which is set to hit theaters and on HBO Max in June, you will.

Romn is one of the former cast members who recorded the music for the film and its soundtrack. He and the other singers were able to see clips of the film during the recording process.

It was fantastic, Romn says, calling the film glorious. There is such beauty and an emotional connection. It is really very special.

As he prepared to enter the world of On Your Feet !, Romn was involved in a few projects, including October Viva Broadway! Fundraising for a Hear Our Voices virtual concert featuring many Latin American Broadway artists.

Also in October, he was among the Broadway performers who sang on Sunday, in the Sunday in the Park musical with George, behind Bernadette Peters and behind face screens in Times Square as a sign of resilience for the city and the theater community.

It was amazing to sing this song with the people who were there, he says. It was amazing standing in Times Square where it was so empty and filling it with music … people. It was an incredible moment.

He’s been gone for so long, and we wanted and thirsted for him to come back, he said.

Broadway Inspirational Voices is pulling together a few concert-like events that are happening right now that were about to start the rehearsal processes, he says. There is more to come.

He auditions from home via Zoom for television and film projects.

Romn still has family in Lancaster, including his father and sisters; his mother died in 2018. He spent a month and a half here at the end of 2020, in quarantine with his father who was recovering from a severe case of COVID-19.

Romn got his shots. I think the sooner we get vaccinated, the sooner we can regain a sense of normalcy, healthy, he says.

Romn says he plans to work with On Your Feet! cast as the show moves to the Apple Netherlands this week, just to watch it all come together again and maybe put (on) some finishing touches.

And I get to do that with the Fathers, who were one of the first people who embraced me as an actor and a performer, Romn says, and to be there for the opening, to celebrate (the actors) and the show, and the Fathers for taking that show and bringing it to Lancaster, my hometown. I couldn’t be prouder.

IF YOU ARE GOING TO What: The musical On Your Feet !, which chronicles the lives of popular singers Gloria and Emilio Estefan. Where: Dutch Apple Dinner Theater, 510 Centerville Road. When: Open Thursday, until May 29. From Wednesday to Sunday at various times, evenings and mornings. Cost: Dinner and show $ 60- $ 69 for adults, $ 30 for 13-18 year olds, $ 25 for children 3-12 year old. Show only: $ 45 adults, $ 22 for 18 and under. Information and tickets: 717-898-1900; dutchapple.com. Safety Information: Members of the public should wear masks in the theater, except when dining at their table. The tables are physically distant, with a reduced seating capacity; the buffet is served by the staff. More information: dutchapple.com/covid-19-safety-measures.