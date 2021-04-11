Ten things to know about WeHo Mayor Lindsey Horvath





1 Lindsey grew up in the small town of Wickliffe, Ohio, a suburb of Cleveland, with a population of 12,750 in the 2010 census. At the age of five, she had her first glimpse of gender bias in kindergarten. She was one of three children selected for their good grades to attend a computer fair. But the mother of one of the two boys chosen for the event contacted the school and suggested that a girl joining the group compromised her son and demanded that Lindsey be left behind. School officials denied the request. The memory lingered, however, and she remembers sensing that there was something bizarre about the incident. 2 Horvath attributes her passion as a civil servant to her education in the Roman Catholic Church, a religion which she says is still committed to service. She is a proud Irish Catholic. His middle name is Patrice, for the patron saint of Ireland. Lindsay remains close to her family and her younger brother Michael practices law in Las Vegas. She sings in the choir of the Church of the Blessed Sacrament on Sunset Boulevard. 3 Horvath attended the University of Notre Dame, graduating Cum Laude with a BA in Political Science and Gender Studies. During her sophomore year, she got involved in a campus production ofVagina monologues, the famous but controversial work of political theater by Eve Ensler. The performance nearly got Horvath kicked out of the prestigious but conservative Catholic university because of a promotional stunt that got out of hand. 4 Moving to West Hollywood after college, at the age of 22, Horvath established the Hollywood branch of the National Organization for Women. His social activism sparked an interest in local politics. She also works as a global coordinator for 1 Billion Rising, a movement to end violence against women. It was a world hungry for love and compassion, ”she told a reporter from WeHoville.com,“ what if we engage with each other as human beings first? rather than whatever your roles are in relation to each other, I think that’s really what will transform communities and culture. “ 5 In 2009, she was nominated to take a seat on West Hollywood City Council. I was struck by his positive attitude, said former West Hollywood Mayor Abbe Land. Lindsey served on the Board for two years from 2009 to 2011. 6 Lindsey first became mayor in 2015, a month after her first election to West Hollywood city council after the death of another council member as the city’s rotating mayor. She was sworn in by Los Angeles lawyer Gloria Allred, who has long been a feminist role model and hero. 7 She is a champion of LGBTQ + rights. As mayor, she created a resource guide to support LGBTQ youth, which was made available to city halls in 88 cities in Los Angeles County. The policy of the Horvath Transition Guidelines was adopted by the California Attorney General’s office under Kamala Harris. 8 Horvath is an entertainment marketing and advertising manager. She created award-winning campaigns for film and television as a Creative Advertising Manager. 9 Lindsey is on social media on Twitter and posts regularly to @LindseyPHorvath. She can be found under this same username on Instagram. ten Horvath is a passionate ambassador for her beloved adopted hometown and calls West Hollywood “1.9 square miles of the most fun you’ve ever had in your life.”







