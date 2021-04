Speaking of animals: Have fun with your older dog with these 4 activities

Don’t assume that your senior dog has to be relegated to the couch or dog bed to sleep all day. Keep your senior canine as active as possible.

Daily special Just like humans, dogs grow older at different times in their lives. But geriatrics doesn’t necessarily mean over the hill. While your sugar-faced puppy will no longer be able to run marathons or excel at agility games, there are many activities that older dogs can still do. Hide and seek Cut the treats into small pieces and scatter them around your home, yard, or make a winding path for your dog to follow. When your puppy finds the treat, celebrate with enthusiastic applause and praise. Go look for You can play recovery with just about anything: a ball, a stick, whatever comes in handy. Just make sure you don’t throw it too far as you don’t want your dog running around and risking injury, and keep mobility restrictions in mind. A car ride Most dogs love to get in the car, even if they are just sitting there. Make sure you put your dog in the back seat and preferably secure it with a dog restraint. Remember that if you are going for a long drive you will have to stop for potty breaks like people, many older dogs have a bladder that is not what it was when they were younger. Market Even older dogs love to walk. Unless your dog is used to 2-3 mile walks and some older puppies are perfectly fine with that distance, you’ll want to keep it shorter. If your puppy is used to public places, take him to places where dogs are welcome such as hardware stores, pet stores, or downtown areas where he can sniff and meet people. Whatever you do, don’t assume that your senior dog has to be relegated to the couch or dog bed to sleep through the day. Keep your senior canine as active as possible and you will be rewarded with a happier, healthier dog for years to come. Joan Merriam lives in northern California with her golden retriever Joey and her cat Maine coon Indy. She points out that it is not a vet or animal behaviorist, but an animal lover who has been writing about animals since 2012. You can reach her at [email protected] .

