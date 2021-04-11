Trinidadian actor lands roles in hit American TV series

Characteristics

Quincy Chad studied sociology at Wesleyan University. –

From childhood, Quincy Chads’ grandmother saw her potential to become a star.

Growing up, my grandmother may God remain, her soul said you feel like an actor or wah? So I like to think she always knew. Now that she’s looking down she sees where I am and smiles, Chad said.

The Trinidad-born New Yorker has appeared in several American television series and may be on his way to becoming the next leading man on small screens.

Usually he plays colorful villains and supporting characters, but as the main protagonists spend more screen time, his edgy bravado keeps audiences engaged and wanting more.

Chad has played roles in some of modern television’s most popular shows, including Power, The Get Down, Orange is the New Black, and The Punisher, and insisted he was just getting started.

In an online interview with Sunday Newsday, Chad, born Quincy Chad Francis, spoke about his Trinidadian roots, his acting career and his goals for the future.

His parents were originally from Morvant, but emigrated to Canada before landing in Brooklyn, New York.

Brooklyn’s neighborhood, Flatbush, where we used to live, is like a Mini-Antilles. The neighborhood was full of Caribbean people so the culture was quite present. Barbecues and backyard parties were quite common growing up. Caribbean culture has traveled quite well, besides the weather of course.

Despite the biting cold of the US east coast, Chad said the weather made him enjoy visiting Trinidad for carnival with his mother, something he loved growing up.

Eventually, the family would move again from their multicultural New York neighborhood to Connecticut where Chad would have his first encounter with racism.

The schools I attended were predominantly white.

Maybe I was one of two students of color in my classes. None of the other students have ever heard of Trinidad. Is it the same as Jamaica? So are you like Jamaican? These kinds of silly questions were common.

Sadly in high school there were other instances of my being ignorant of my culture and racism, but my brother and I were able to adapt and excel in both studies and athletics, as grown-ups. equalizers.

As a high school multisport athlete, he participated in basketball, (American) football and track and field, bringing his athletic prowess to Wesleyan University, Connecticut, where he was captain of the school football team.

His skills led him to consider a professional career in the National Football League (NFL) until an injury derailed his plans.

This though disappointing twist of fate was a defining moment in Chads’ life as it introduced him to acting when he met a visiting professor from the Yale School of Drama who nurtured his talents.

In 2019, Chad played iconic American football player and civil rights actor-turned-actor Jim Brown for Kemp Powers’ stage production of One Night in Miami. (The play is now an award-winning film directed by Oscar-winning Regina King, starring Aldis Hodge as Jim Brown.)

Chad played the role well, garnering praise from Pittsburgh theater critics who commented on his compelling performance.

Jim Brown was an activist, a member of the Football Hall of Fame, who was also an artist at heart and he later became an actor. The parallels were really life-mimicking art in a way, he said.

Standing at six feet two inches and weighing 220 pounds, Chads’ towering figure caused him to be cast like crime lords, construction workers, and soldiers.

He appeared in a 2016 episode of The Punisher where he played the ruthless mercenary Spencer Geiger.

In his most recent role, Chad plays Big Deon, an intimidating member of the Crips gang on the crime drama FXs Snowfall, a critically acclaimed series currently in its fourth season detailing the spread of crack cocaine in Los Angeles in the 1980s.

Even with a number of acting steps under his belt, Chad, while grateful for the opportunities, said he still had a lot of work ahead of him before he could feel like he had succeeded as a player. ‘actor.

Getting recognized for my work is something I am extremely grateful for. I compare it to building a house, the foundation is being laid. Let’s see how it ends.

Despite his impressive physique, Chad is more than just a muscle as he holds an undergraduate degree in sociology and intends to continue his education while continuing his acting career.

The road to fame hasn’t been easy, as Chad recalls times when he had to juggle the responsibilities of having a nine-to-five job while trying to get roles in plays to build. its catalog and reputation.

He also admits that while most Caribbean parents tend to encourage their children to work in more traditional professions, his family has finally warmed up to his acting career.

They’re all very proud, which isn’t exactly how it started. As a culture, we tend to view more conventional careers as the path to success. Doctor, lawyer, finance, etc., but that’s all love now.

I think once they saw my talent and how hard I worked to make things happen, respect and support flowed in abundance.

These days Chad lives in Los Angeles, but despite being so far from home, he highlights his Trinidadian roots any chance of getting the TT flag tattooed on his chest.

I think I can thank her (her mother) especially for never letting us forget our culture.

She made sure we wore it as a badge of honor. That’s why I have the flag tattooed on my chest. I couldn’t be more proud of where we came from. I try to come back for at least every carnival if I can.

While Chad represents what a Trinidadian can accomplish with hard work and persistence, the enthusiasm he gives to his characters represents what audiences around the world must love about his brand of actor: athleticism, daring and a

